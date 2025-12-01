Program Listing for File expiring_message.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/realtime_clock.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition() = default;
explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size)
: max_batch_size_(max_batch_size) {}
ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size, int64_t max_delay_ns)
: max_batch_size_(max_batch_size), max_delay_ns_(max_delay_ns) {}
template <typename Rep, typename Period>
explicit ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition(int64_t max_batch_size,
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay)
: max_batch_size_(max_batch_size) {
max_delay_ns_ = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(max_delay).count();
}
const char* gxf_typename() const override {
return "nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm";
}
void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; }
std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void max_batch_size(int64_t max_batch_size);
int64_t max_batch_size() { return max_batch_size_; }
void max_delay(int64_t max_delay_ns);
template <typename Rep, typename Period>
void max_delay(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> max_delay_duration) {
int64_t max_delay_ns =
std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(max_delay_duration).count();
max_delay(max_delay_ns);
}
int64_t max_delay_ns();
nvidia::gxf::ExpiringMessageAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;
// TODO(GXF4): Expected<void> setReceiver(Handle<Receiver> value)
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_batch_size_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_delay_ns_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::Clock>> clock_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_EXPIRING_MESSAGE_HPP */