Program Listing for File cuda_object_handler.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CUDA_OBJECT_HANDLER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CUDA_OBJECT_HANDLER_HPP #include <optional> #include <string> #include <vector> // Forward declaration to avoid including <cuda_runtime.h> extern "C" { typedef struct CUstream_st* cudaStream_t; } namespace holoscan { class Operator; class CudaObjectHandler { public: virtual ~CudaObjectHandler() = default; virtual void init_from_operator(Operator* op) = 0; virtual int add_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const std::string& output_port_name) = 0; virtual cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(void* context, const std::string& input_port_name, bool allocate = false, bool sync_to_default = true) = 0; virtual std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> get_cuda_streams( void* context, const std::string& input_port_name) = 0; virtual int synchronize_streams(std::vector<cudaStream_t> cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_stream, bool sync_to_default_stream = true) = 0; virtual int release_internal_streams(void* context) = 0; virtual void clear_received_streams() = 0; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CUDA_OBJECT_HANDLER_HPP */