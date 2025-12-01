Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include "./errors.hpp" #include "./expected.hpp" #include "./resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class Endpoint : public Resource { public: Endpoint() = default; Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default; ~Endpoint() override = default; // C++ API wrappers virtual bool is_write_available() = 0; virtual bool is_read_available() = 0; virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) = 0; virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) = 0; virtual expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size, holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) = 0; // Writes an object of type T to the endpoint template <typename T> expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write_trivial_type(const T* object) { return write(object, sizeof(T)); } // Reads an object of type T from the endpoint template <typename T> expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read_trivial_type(T* object) { return read(object, sizeof(T)); } }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP */