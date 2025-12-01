Program Listing for File gxf_executor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <cstdint> #include <functional> #include <future> #include <list> #include <memory> #include <set> #include <string> #include <tuple> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <atomic> #include "../../app_driver.hpp" #include "../../codec_registry.hpp" #include "../../executor.hpp" #include "../../graph.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_extension_manager.hpp" #include "gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class Arg; class Condition; class GPUDevice; class Resource; namespace ops { class VirtualOperator; } } // namespace holoscan namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor { public: GXFExecutor() = delete; explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment* app, bool create_gxf_context = true); ~GXFExecutor() override; void run(OperatorGraph& graph) override; std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) override; void interrupt() override; void reset_execution_state(); void destroy_context(); void context(void* context) override; // Inherit Executor::context(). using Executor::context; std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override; static void create_input_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr); static void create_output_port(Fragment* fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec* io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator* op = nullptr); void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid) { op_eid_ = eid; } gxf_uid_t op_eid() { return op_eid_; } void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid) { op_cid_ = cid; } gxf_uid_t op_cid() { return op_cid_; } const std::string& entity_prefix() { return entity_prefix_; } std::function<void(void*, int)> setup_signal_handlers(Fragment* fragment); void reset_interrupt_flags(); template <typename typeT> static void register_codec(const std::string& codec_name, bool overwrite = true) { CodecRegistry::get_instance().add_codec<typeT>(codec_name, overwrite); } protected: bool initialize_fragment() override; bool initialize_operator(Operator* op) override; bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler* sch) override; bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext* network_context) override; bool initialize_fragment_services() override; bool add_receivers(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& receivers_name, std::vector<std::string>& new_input_labels, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>& iospec_vector) override; bool add_control_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op) override; friend class holoscan::AppDriver; friend class holoscan::AppWorker; bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph& graph); void activate_gxf_graph(); void run_gxf_graph(); bool connection_items(std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>& connection_items); void add_operator_to_entity_group(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t entity_group_gid, std::shared_ptr<Operator> op); void register_extensions(); gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0; gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::Extension> gxf_holoscan_extension_; bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false; bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false; bool is_run_called_ = false; bool is_fragment_services_initialized_ = false; std::string entity_prefix_; std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_; std::list<std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>> implicit_broadcast_entities_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> util_entity_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gpu_device_entity_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> scheduler_entity_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> network_context_entity_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> connections_entity_; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> fragment_services_entity_; private: // Map of connections indexed by source port uid and stores a pair of the target operator name // and target port name using TargetPort = std::pair<holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType, std::string>; using TargetsInfo = std::tuple<std::string, IOSpec::ConnectorType, std::set<TargetPort>>; using TargetConnectionsMapType = std::unordered_map<gxf_uid_t, TargetsInfo>; using BroadcastEntityMapType = std::unordered_map< holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>>>; void initialize_gxf_resources( std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>& resources, gxf_uid_t eid, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); gxf_result_t add_connection(gxf_uid_t source_cid, gxf_uid_t target_cid); void create_broadcast_components(holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType op, BroadcastEntityMapType& broadcast_entities, const TargetConnectionsMapType& connections); void connect_broadcast_to_previous_op(const BroadcastEntityMapType& broadcast_entities, holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType op, holoscan::OperatorGraph::NodeType prev_op, holoscan::OperatorGraph::EdgeDataType port_map_val); bool is_holoscan() const; bool add_condition_to_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); bool add_resource_to_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); /* @brief Add an IOspec connector resource and any conditions to the graph entity. * * Helper function for add_component_arg_to_graph_entity. * * @param io_spec Pointer to the IOSpec object to update. * @param graph_entity The graph entity this IOSpec will be associated with. * @return true if the IOSpec's components were all successfully added to the graph entity. */ bool add_iospec_to_graph_entity(IOSpec* io_spec, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); /* @brief Add any GXF resources and conditions present in the arguments to the provided graph * entity. * * Handles Component, Resource and IOSpec arguments and vectors of each of these. * * @param io_spec Pointer to the IOSpec object to update. * @param graph_entity The graph entity this IOSpec will be associated with. * @return true if the IOSpec's components were all successfully added to the graph entity. */ void add_component_args_to_graph_entity(std::vector<Arg>& args, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity); /* @brief Connect UCX transmitters to virtual operators. * * @param fragment The fragment containing the virtual operators. * @param virtual_ops The vector of virtual operators to connect. */ void connect_ucx_transmitters_to_virtual_ops( Fragment* fragment, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ops::VirtualOperator>>& virtual_ops); /* @brief Get the IOSpec for an operator's input or output port. * * This helper is robust to nullptr operator, spec, invalid port name, etc. * A std::runtime_error is thrown if the IOSpec is not found. * * @param op The operator to get the IOSpec for. * @param port_name The name of the port to get the IOSpec for. * @param io_type The type of the port to get the IOSpec for. * @return The IOSpec for the operator's input or output port. */ static std::shared_ptr<IOSpec> get_operator_port_iospec(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& port_name, IOSpec::IOType io_type); /* @brief Get the IOSpec for an operator's input or output port. * * This helper is robust to nullptr operator, spec, invalid port name, etc. * A std::runtime_error is thrown if the GXF compoenent ID can't be found. * * @param op The operator to get the IOSpec for. * @param port_name The name of the port to get the IOSpec for. * @param io_type The type of the port to get the IOSpec for. * @return The GXF component ID for the operator's input or output port. */ static gxf_uid_t get_operator_port_cid(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op, const std::string& port_name, IOSpec::IOType io_type); std::shared_ptr<GPUDevice> add_gpu_device_to_graph_entity( const std::string& device_name, std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity, std::optional<int32_t> device_id = std::nullopt); // Static flags for signal handling static std::atomic<bool> interrupt_requested_; static std::atomic<bool> force_exit_countdown_started_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_EXECUTOR_HPP */