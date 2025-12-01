Program Listing for File file_fifo_mutex.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FILE_FIFO_MUTEX_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FILE_FIFO_MUTEX_HPP
#include <sys/types.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
namespace holoscan {
constexpr int DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS = 10;
class ScopedFlock {
public:
// Deleting default constructors
ScopedFlock() = delete;
ScopedFlock(const ScopedFlock&) = delete;
ScopedFlock& operator=(const ScopedFlock&) = delete;
ScopedFlock(int fd, int lock_type, int unlock_type);
~ScopedFlock();
bool locked() const { return locked_; }
private:
int fd_ = -1;
int unlock_type_;
bool locked_ = false;
};
class ScopedWaitedFlock {
public:
// Deleting default constructors
ScopedWaitedFlock() = delete;
ScopedWaitedFlock(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete;
ScopedWaitedFlock& operator=(const ScopedWaitedFlock&) = delete;
ScopedWaitedFlock(int fd, int lock_type, int unlock_type,
int wait_time_ms = DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS);
~ScopedWaitedFlock() = default;
bool locked() const { return scoped_lock_ && scoped_lock_->locked(); }
private:
std::unique_ptr<ScopedFlock> scoped_lock_;
};
class FileFIFOMutex {
public:
// Delete default, copy and assignment constructors
FileFIFOMutex(const FileFIFOMutex&) = delete;
FileFIFOMutex& operator=(const FileFIFOMutex&) = delete;
FileFIFOMutex() = delete;
explicit FileFIFOMutex(std::string file_path);
~FileFIFOMutex();
void set_wait_time_ms(int wait_time_ms);
void lock();
void unlock();
bool locked() const;
private:
std::unique_ptr<ScopedFlock> main_lock_;
int fd_ = -1;
int queue_fd_ = -1;
pid_t pid_;
bool locked_ = false;
int wait_time_ms_ = DEFAULT_FIFOMUTEX_WAIT_TIME_MS;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FILE_FIFO_MUTEX_HPP */