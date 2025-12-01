Program Listing for File fragment.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP

#include <fmt/format.h>

#include <future> // for std::future
#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <shared_mutex> // for std::shared_mutex
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <string_view> // for std::string_view
#include <tuple>
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <typeinfo> // for std::type_info
#include <unordered_map>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector>

#include "common.hpp"
#include "config.hpp"
#include "data_logger.hpp"
#include "dataflow_tracker.hpp"
#include "executor.hpp"
#include "fragment_service_provider.hpp"
#include "graph.hpp"
#include "io_spec.hpp"
#include "network_context.hpp"
#include "resources/data_logger.hpp"
#include "scheduler.hpp"
#include "subgraph.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

namespace gxf {
// Forward declarations
class GXFExecutor;
}  // namespace gxf

class ThreadPool;

// Forward declare ComponentBase for the friend declaration or internal setter
class ComponentBase;

constexpr static const char* kStartOperatorName = "<|start|>";

// NOLINTBEGIN(whitespace/indent_namespace)

// key = operator name, value = (input port names, output port names, multi-receiver names)
using FragmentPortMap =
    std::unordered_map<std::string,
                       std::tuple<std::unordered_set<std::string>, std::unordered_set<std::string>,
                                  std::unordered_set<std::string>>>;
// NOLINTEND(whitespace/indent_namespace)

// Data structure containing port information for multiple fragments. Fragments are composed by
// the workers and port information is sent back to the driver for addition to this map.
// The keys are the fragment names.
using MultipleFragmentsPortMap = std::unordered_map<std::string, FragmentPortMap>;

constexpr MetadataPolicy kDefaultMetadataPolicy = MetadataPolicy::kRaise;
constexpr bool kDefaultMetadataEnabled = true;

class Fragment : public FragmentServiceProvider {
 public:
  class GPUResidentAccessor {
   public:
    explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment* fragment) : fragment_(fragment) {}

    void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms);

    void tear_down();

    bool result_ready();

    void data_ready();

    bool is_launched();

   private:
    Fragment* fragment_;
  };

  Fragment() = default;
  ~Fragment() override;

  // Delete copy and move operations due to std::shared_mutex member
  Fragment(const Fragment&) = delete;
  Fragment& operator=(const Fragment&) = delete;
  Fragment(Fragment&&) = delete;
  Fragment& operator=(Fragment&&) = delete;

  Fragment& name(const std::string& name) &;

  Fragment&& name(const std::string& name) &&;

  const std::string& name() const;

  Fragment& application(Application* app);

  Application* application() const;

  void config(const std::string& config_file, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& prefix = "");

  void config(std::shared_ptr<Config>& config);

  Config& config();

  std::shared_ptr<Config> config_shared();

  OperatorGraph& graph();

  std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_shared();

  void executor(const std::shared_ptr<Executor>& executor);

  Executor& executor();

  std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_shared();

  std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler();

  std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler() const;

  // /**
  // * @brief Set the scheduler used by the executor
  // *
  // * @param scheduler The scheduler to be added.
  // */
  void scheduler(const std::shared_ptr<Scheduler>& scheduler);

  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context();

  void network_context(const std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext>& network_context);

  ArgList from_config(const std::string& key);

  std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys();

  template <typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator '{}'", name);
    auto op = std::make_shared<OperatorT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    op->name(name);

    setup_component_internals(op.get());

    auto spec = std::make_shared<OperatorSpec>(this);
    op->setup(*spec.get());
    op->spec(spec);

    // We used to initialize operator here, but now it is initialized in initialize_fragment
    // function after a graph of a fragment has been composed.

    return op;
  }
  template <typename OperatorT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator");
    auto op = make_operator<OperatorT>("noname_operator", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return op;
  }

  template <typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource '{}'", name);
    auto resource = std::make_shared<ResourceT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    resource->name(name);

    setup_component_internals(resource.get());

    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    resource->setup(*spec.get());
    resource->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `resource->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()

    return resource;
  }
  template <typename ResourceT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource");
    auto resource = make_resource<ResourceT>("noname_resource", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return resource;
  }

  template <typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition '{}'", name);
    auto condition = std::make_shared<ConditionT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    condition->name(name);

    setup_component_internals(condition.get());

    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    condition->setup(*spec.get());
    condition->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `condition->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()

    return condition;
  }

  template <typename ConditionT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition");
    auto condition = make_condition<ConditionT>("noname_condition", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return condition;
  }

  template <typename SchedulerT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler '{}'", name);
    auto scheduler = std::make_shared<SchedulerT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    scheduler->name(name);
    scheduler->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    scheduler->setup(*spec.get());
    scheduler->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `scheduler->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()

    return scheduler;
  }

  template <typename SchedulerT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler");
    auto scheduler = make_scheduler<SchedulerT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return scheduler;
  }

  template <typename NetworkContextT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
            typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network context '{}'", name);
    auto network_context = std::make_shared<NetworkContextT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    network_context->name(name);
    network_context->fragment(this);
    auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
    network_context->setup(*spec.get());
    network_context->spec(spec);

    // Skip initialization. `network_context->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()

    return network_context;
  }

  template <typename NetworkContextT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(ArgsT&&... args) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network_context");
    auto network_context = make_network_context<NetworkContextT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return network_context;
  }

  std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool> make_thread_pool(const std::string& name, int64_t initial_size = 1);

  std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> add_default_green_context_pool(
      int32_t dev_id, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {},
      int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2);

  std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> get_default_green_context_pool();

  std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info& service_type,
                                                      std::string_view id) const override;

  template <typename ServiceT>
  bool register_service(const std::shared_ptr<ServiceT>& svc, std::string_view id = "") {
    static_assert(holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource, FragmentService>,
                  "ServiceT must inherit from Resource or FragmentService");

    if (!svc) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Cannot register null pointer to fragment service");
      return false;
    }

    bool is_service = true;
    std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> svc_to_register;
    std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource;
    if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<Resource, ServiceT>) {
      resource = svc;
      is_service = false;
    }
    if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<FragmentService, ServiceT>) {
      svc_to_register = svc;
      resource = svc->resource();
      if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource>) {
        // For classes that inherit from both FragmentService and Resource, use the object itself
        // as the resource if no other resource has been specified.
        if (!resource) {
          resource = std::const_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(svc);
          svc->resource(resource);
        }
      }
      // When a class inherits from both Resource and FragmentService, prioritize treating it as a
      // service
      is_service = true;
    }

    // If the resource is available, we use resource's name for id and the id should be empty
    if (resource) {
      if (!id.empty()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "If the Holoscan Resource is registered as a service, the id should be empty");
        return false;
      }
      id = resource->name();

      if (fragment_resource_services_by_name_.find(std::string(id)) !=
          fragment_resource_services_by_name_.end()) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
            "Resource service '{}' already exists in the fragment. Please specify a unique "
            "name when creating a Resource instance.",
            id);
        return false;
      }
    }

    // If the service is a resource, we need to create a new DefaultFragmentService object with the
    // resource
    if (!is_service) {
      auto fragment_service = std::make_shared<DefaultFragmentService>(resource);
      svc_to_register = fragment_service;
    }

    std::unique_lock<std::shared_mutex> lock(fragment_service_registry_mutex_);

    ServiceKey key{is_service ? typeid(*svc_to_register) : typeid(DefaultFragmentService),
                   std::string(id)};

    if (resource) {
      fragment_resource_services_by_name_[std::string(id)] = resource;
      // We use 'insert_or_assign' here since ServiceKey contains a std::type_index member which
      // cannot be default-constructed
      fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_.insert_or_assign(resource, key);

      // Also register the service with its resource type
      ServiceKey resource_key{typeid(*resource), std::string(id)};
      fragment_services_by_key_[resource_key] = svc_to_register;
    }

    fragment_services_by_key_[key] = std::move(svc_to_register);

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Registered service '{}' with id '{}'", typeid(ServiceT).name(), id);
    return true;
  }

  virtual bool register_service_from(Fragment* fragment, std::string_view id);

  template <typename ServiceT = DefaultFragmentService>
  std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> service(std::string_view id = "") const {
    static_assert(holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource, FragmentService>,
                  "ServiceT must inherit from Resource or FragmentService");

    // Get the base service from the service registry
    auto base_service = get_service_erased(typeid(ServiceT), id);
    if (!base_service) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Fragment '{}': Service of type {} with id '{}' not found.",
                         name(),
                         typeid(ServiceT).name(),
                         std::string(id));
      return nullptr;
    }

    // Handle Resource-derived services
    if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<Resource, ServiceT>) {
      auto resource_ptr = base_service->resource();
      if (!resource_ptr) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
            "Fragment '{}': No service resource is available for service with id '{}'.",
            name(),
            std::string(id));
        return nullptr;
      }

      // Attempt to cast the resource to the requested type
      auto typed_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(resource_ptr);
      if (!typed_resource) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
            "Fragment '{}': Service resource with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
            name(),
            std::string(id),
            typeid(ServiceT).name());
      }
      return typed_resource;
    } else {
      // Handle FragmentService-derived services
      // Since DefaultFragmentService implements FragmentService, we can safely cast
      auto typed_service = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(base_service);
      if (!typed_service) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Fragment '{}': Service with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
                           name(),
                           std::string(id),
                           typeid(ServiceT).name());
      }
      return typed_service;
    }
  }

  std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_by_type_info(const std::type_info& service_type,
                                                            std::string_view id = "") const {
    return get_service_erased(service_type, id);
  }

  const std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash>&
  fragment_services_by_key() const {
    return fragment_services_by_key_;
  }

  virtual const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& start_op();

  virtual void add_operator(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);
  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void set_dynamic_flows(
      const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op,
      const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func);

  template <typename SubgraphT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<SubgraphT> make_subgraph(const std::string& instance_name, ArgsT&&... args) {
    // Check for duplicate subgraph instance names
    if (subgraph_instance_names_.find(instance_name) != subgraph_instance_names_.end()) {
      throw std::runtime_error(
          fmt::format("Fragment::make_subgraph: Duplicate subgraph instance name '{}'. "
                      "Each subgraph instance must have a unique name within the same fragment.",
                      instance_name));
    }

    // Register the instance name
    subgraph_instance_names_.insert(instance_name);

    // Create Subgraph with Fragment* and instance_name, plus any additional args
    auto subgraph = std::make_shared<SubgraphT>(this, instance_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);

    // Compose immediately - operators added directly to Fragment's main graph
    if (!subgraph->is_composed()) {
      subgraph->compose();
      subgraph->set_composed(true);
    }

    return subgraph;
  }

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
                        const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
                        std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
                        const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  virtual void compose();

  virtual void run();

  virtual std::future<void> run_async();

  DataFlowTracker& track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
                         uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
                         int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold,
                         bool is_limited_tracking = false);

  DataFlowTracker* data_flow_tracker() { return data_flow_tracker_.get(); }

  virtual void compose_graph();

  FragmentPortMap port_info() const;

  virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const;

  virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enabled);

  virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable);

  virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const;

  virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy);

  virtual void stop_execution(const std::string& op_name = "");

  void add_data_logger(const std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>& logger);

  const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>>& data_loggers() const { return data_loggers_; }

  bool is_gpu_resident() const { return is_gpu_resident_; }

  GPUResidentAccessor gpu_resident();

 protected:
  friend class Application;  // to access 'scheduler_' in Application
  friend class AppDriver;
  friend class gxf::GXFExecutor;
  friend class holoscan::ComponentBase;  // Allow ComponentBase to access internal setup
  friend class GPUResidentAccessor;      // Allow GPUResidentAccessor to access
                                         // get_gpu_resident_executor

  template <typename ConfigT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<Config> make_config(ArgsT&&... args) {
    return std::make_shared<ConfigT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
  }

  template <typename GraphT>
  std::shared_ptr<GraphT> make_graph() {
    return std::make_shared<GraphT>();
  }

  template <typename ExecutorT, typename... ArgsT>
  std::shared_ptr<Executor> make_executor(ArgsT&&... args) {
    executor_ = std::make_shared<ExecutorT>(this, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
    return executor_;
  }

  void reset_backend_objects();

  void shutdown_data_loggers();

  virtual void reset_state();

  void load_extensions_from_config();

  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>& thread_pools() { return thread_pools_; }

  void setup_component_internals(ComponentBase* component);

  std::pair<std::shared_ptr<Operator>, std::string> resolve_subgraph_port(
      const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph, const std::string& interface_port);

  // ========== Helper functions for port auto-resolution ==========

  std::vector<std::string> get_operator_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);

  std::vector<std::string> get_operator_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);

  std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph);

  std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph);

  void try_auto_resolve_ports(const std::vector<std::string>& upstream_ports,
                              const std::vector<std::string>& downstream_ports,
                              const std::string& upstream_name, const std::string& downstream_name,
                              std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs);

  void resolve_and_create_op_to_subgraph_flows(
      const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
      const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
      const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
      const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_op_flows(
      const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
      const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
      const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
      const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_subgraph_flows(
      const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
      const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
      const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
      const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  // ========== Helper functions for control flow connections ==========

  bool validate_control_flow_prerequisites(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                                           const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                                           const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);

  void create_control_flow_connection(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                                      const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op);

  // Note: Maintain the order of declarations (executor_ and graph_) to ensure proper destruction
  // of the executor's context.
  std::string name_;
  Application* app_ = nullptr;
  std::shared_ptr<Config> config_;
  std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_;
  std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_;
  mutable std::shared_ptr<Scheduler>
      scheduler_;
  std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_;
  std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_;
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>
      thread_pools_;
  bool is_composed_ = false;
  bool is_run_called_ = false;
  std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ =
      std::nullopt;
  std::optional<MetadataPolicy> metadata_policy_ = std::nullopt;
  std::shared_ptr<Operator> start_op_;
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> data_loggers_;

  // Service registry members
  mutable std::shared_mutex
      fragment_service_registry_mutex_;
  std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash>
      fragment_services_by_key_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
      fragment_resource_services_by_name_;
  std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, ServiceKey>
      fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_;

  // The default green context pool in the fragment.
  std::vector<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> green_context_pools_;

  // Track subgraph instance names to detect duplicates
  std::unordered_set<std::string> subgraph_instance_names_;

 private:
  bool verify_gpu_resident_connections(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
                                       const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
                                       const std::shared_ptr<OperatorEdgeDataElementType> port_map);

  std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> get_gpu_resident_executor(const char* func_name);

  bool is_gpu_resident_ = false;
};

// Subgraph template method implementations - placed here to resolve circular dependency
// These methods depend on the full Fragment definition being available

template <typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> Subgraph::make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
  if (!fragment_) {
    throw std::runtime_error(
        "Subgraph::make_operator called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
        "Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
  }
  auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "operator");
  return fragment_->make_operator<OperatorT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

template <typename OperatorT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> Subgraph::make_operator(ArgsT&&... args) {
  auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name("noname_operator", "operator");
  return make_operator<OperatorT>("noname_operator", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

template <typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> Subgraph::make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
  if (!fragment_) {
    throw std::runtime_error(
        "Subgraph::make_condition called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
        "Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
  }

  // Use qualified name to avoid conflicts between Subgraph instances
  auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "condition");
  return fragment_->make_condition<ConditionT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

template <typename ConditionT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> Subgraph::make_condition(ArgsT&&... args) {
  return make_condition<ConditionT>("noname_condition", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

template <typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> Subgraph::make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
  if (!fragment_) {
    throw std::runtime_error(
        "Subgraph::make_resource called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
        "Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
  }

  // Use qualified name to avoid conflicts between Subgraph instances
  auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "resource");
  return fragment_->make_resource<ResourceT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

template <typename ResourceT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> Subgraph::make_resource(ArgsT&&... args) {
  return make_resource<ResourceT>("noname_resource", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP */

