Program Listing for File gpu_resident_operator.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/core/executors/gpu_resident/gpu_resident_executor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class GPUResidentOperator : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() explicit GPUResidentOperator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) : Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) { set_operator_type(); } GPUResidentOperator() { set_operator_type(); } ~GPUResidentOperator(); void set_operator_type() { operator_type_ = OperatorType::kUnknown; } std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> initialize_execution_context() override; std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> gpu_resident_executor(); std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> cuda_stream(); void* device_memory(const std::string& port_name); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif