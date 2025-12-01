Program Listing for File gpu_resident_operator.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GPU_RESIDENT_OPERATOR_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/executors/gpu_resident/gpu_resident_executor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class GPUResidentOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit GPUResidentOperator(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)
: Operator(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
set_operator_type();
}
GPUResidentOperator() { set_operator_type(); }
~GPUResidentOperator();
void set_operator_type() { operator_type_ = OperatorType::kUnknown; }
std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> initialize_execution_context() override;
std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> gpu_resident_executor();
std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> cuda_stream();
void* device_memory(const std::string& port_name);
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif