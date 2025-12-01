Program Listing for File entity_group.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/entity_group.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include "./gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "./gxf_operator.hpp"
#include "../operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class EntityGroup {
public:
EntityGroup() = delete;
EntityGroup(gxf_context_t context, const std::string& name);
gxf_uid_t gxf_gid() const { return gxf_gid_; }
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; }
std::string name() const { return name_; }
void add(gxf_uid_t eid);
void add(const GXFComponent& component);
void add(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, const std::string& entity_prefix = "");
// TODO:
// There is also the following related runtime GXF method
// gxf_result_t Runtime::GxfEntityGroupFindResources(gxf_uid_t eid,
// uint64_t* num_resource_cids,
// gxf_uid_t* resource_cids)
// It takes an entity's eid, determines the corresponding group id and then returns all of the
// component ids associated with resource_components for that group.
//
// should this find_resources API be supported as a static method of EntityGroup?
// static std::vector<gxf_uid_t> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid);
//
// or perhaps even better if we could return the actual SystemResource objects
// static std::vector<SystemResource> find_resources(gxf_uid_t eid);
private:
std::string name_;
gxf_context_t gxf_context_;
gxf_uid_t gxf_gid_ = kNullUid;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENTITY_GROUP_HPP */