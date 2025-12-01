Program Listing for File gxf_network_context.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "../network_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_component.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
// note: in GXF there is also a System class that inherits from Component
// and is the parent of NetworkContext
class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public GXFComponent {
public:
HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GXFNetworkContext, holoscan::NetworkContext)
GXFNetworkContext() = default;
virtual const char* gxf_typename() const = 0;
YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;
void reset_backend_objects() override;
void set_parameters() override;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_NETWORK_CONTEXT_HPP */