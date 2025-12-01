Program Listing for File gxf_scheduling_term_wrapper.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_scheduling_term_wrapper.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include <memory>
#include <utility>
#include "../condition.hpp"
#include "./gxf_execution_context.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/scheduling_condition.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFSchedulingTermWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm {
public:
virtual ~GXFSchedulingTermWrapper() = default;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
gxf_result_t check_abi(int64_t timestamp, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingConditionType* status_type,
int64_t* target_timestamp) const override;
gxf_result_t onExecute_abi(int64_t timestamp) override;
gxf_result_t update_state_abi(int64_t timestamp) override;
void set_condition(std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition) { condition_ = std::move(condition); }
private:
void store_exception() const;
std::shared_ptr<Condition> condition_{};
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_SCHEDULING_TERM_WRAPPER_HPP */