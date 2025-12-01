Program Listing for File metadata.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP

#include <memory>
#include <shared_mutex>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"

using std::string_literals::operator""s;

namespace holoscan {

// reuse holoscan::Message so same serialization codecs can be reused for metadata
using MetadataObject = holoscan::Message;

enum class MetadataPolicy {
  kReject,
  kInplaceUpdate,
  kUpdate,
  kRaise,
  kDefault,
};

class MetadataDictionary {
 public:
  using MapType = std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>;
  using Iterator = MapType::iterator;
  using ConstIterator = MapType::const_iterator;

  // Constructors
  explicit MetadataDictionary(const MetadataPolicy& policy = MetadataPolicy::kDefault)
      : dictionary_(std::make_shared<MapType>()), policy_(policy) {}
  MetadataDictionary(const MetadataDictionary&) = default;
  MetadataDictionary(MetadataDictionary&&) = default;

  // assignment operators
  MetadataDictionary& operator=(const MetadataDictionary&);
  MetadataDictionary& operator=(MetadataDictionary&&) = default;

  // Destructor
  virtual ~MetadataDictionary() = default;

  std::vector<std::string> keys() const;

  std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>& operator[](const std::string&);

  const MetadataObject* operator[](const std::string&) const;

  std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> get(const std::string& key) const;

  template <typename ValueT>
  ValueT get(const std::string& key) const {
    auto it = dictionary_->find(key);
    if (it == dictionary_->end()) {
      throw std::runtime_error(fmt::format("Key '{}' does not exist", key));
    }
    const auto& shared_obj = it->second;
    return std::any_cast<ValueT>(shared_obj->value());
  }

  template <typename ValueT>
  ValueT get(const std::string& key, const ValueT& default_value) const {
    auto it = dictionary_->find(key);
    if (it == dictionary_->end()) {
      return default_value;
    }
    const auto& shared_obj = it->second;
    return std::any_cast<ValueT>(shared_obj->value());
  }

  void set(const std::string& key, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> value);

  template <typename ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<
                                 std::decay_t<ValueT>, std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject>>>>
  void set(const std::string& key, ValueT value) {
    ensure_unique();
    auto it = dictionary_->find(key);
    if (it == dictionary_->end()) {
      (*dictionary_)[key] = std::make_shared<MetadataObject>(value);
    } else {
      switch (policy_) {
        case MetadataPolicy::kReject:
          // keep the old value
          break;
        case MetadataPolicy::kInplaceUpdate:
          // set the std::any member within the existing MetadataObject
          (it->second)->set_value(value);
          break;
        case MetadataPolicy::kUpdate:
          // replace the MetadataObject with a newly constructed one
          (*dictionary_)[key] = std::make_shared<MetadataObject>(value);
          break;
        case MetadataPolicy::kDefault:
        case MetadataPolicy::kRaise:
          throw std::runtime_error(
              fmt::format("Key '{}' already exists. The application should be updated to avoid "
                          "duplicate metadata keys or a different holoscan::MetadataPolicy should "
                          "be set",
                          key));
        default:
          // Handle unknown policy
          throw std::runtime_error("Unknown metadata policy");
      }
      return;
    }
  }
  MetadataPolicy policy() const { return policy_; }

  void policy(const MetadataPolicy& metadata_policy) { policy_ = metadata_policy; }

  bool has_key(const std::string& key) const;

  bool erase(const std::string& key);

  Iterator begin();

  ConstIterator begin() const;

  Iterator end();

  ConstIterator end() const;

  Iterator find(const std::string& key);

  ConstIterator find(const std::string& key) const;

  void clear();

  std::size_t size() const;

  void swap(MetadataDictionary& other);

  void merge(MetadataDictionary& other);

  void insert(MetadataDictionary& other);

  void update(MetadataDictionary& other);

 private:
  bool ensure_unique();

  std::shared_ptr<MapType> dictionary_{};
  MetadataPolicy policy_{MetadataPolicy::kDefault};
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_METADATA_HPP */

