Program Listing for File data_logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters
#include <mutex>
#include <optional>
#include <regex>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../data_logger.hpp"
#include "../resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class MetadataDictionary; // forward declaration
class Tensor; // forward declaration
class TensorMap; // forward declaration
// Shared mutex for thread-safe console output coordination across all console logger types
extern std::mutex console_output_mutex;
class DataLoggerResource : public DataLogger, public Resource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DataLoggerResource,
Resource) // Forward arguments to Resource
DataLoggerResource() = default;
~DataLoggerResource() override = default;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
// initialize() is inherited from Resource and should be overridden by concrete loggers.
bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override = 0;
bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override = 0;
bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override = 0;
bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;
bool should_log_message(const std::string& unique_id) const;
bool should_log_output() const override { return log_outputs_.get(); }
bool should_log_input() const override { return log_inputs_.get(); }
bool should_log_metadata() const { return log_metadata_.get(); }
bool should_log_tensor_data_content() const { return log_tensor_data_content_.get(); }
virtual int64_t get_timestamp() const;
void initialize() override;
protected:
// TODO(grelee): should we add a standard serializer interface here?
// Parameter<std::shared_ptr<DataLoggerSerializer>> serializer_;
Parameter<bool> log_outputs_;
Parameter<bool> log_inputs_;
Parameter<bool> log_metadata_;
Parameter<bool> log_tensor_data_content_;
Parameter<bool> use_scheduler_clock_;
// Use Resource here since both holoscan::Clock and holoscan::gxf::Clock inherit from it
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>> clock_;
// Get the interface corresponding to the clock parameter
std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_interface_;
// Filtering parameters
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> allowlist_patterns_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> denylist_patterns_;
private:
// Compiled regex patterns for efficient matching
std::optional<std::regex> compiled_allowlist_pattern_;
std::optional<std::regex> compiled_denylist_pattern_;
bool patterns_compiled_ = false;
std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::steady_clock> time_reference_;
int64_t time_offset_ = 0;
void compile_patterns();
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP */