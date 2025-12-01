Program Listing for File async_buffer_receiver.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP #include <string> #include <gxf/std/async_buffer_receiver.hpp> #include "./receiver.hpp" namespace holoscan { class AsyncBufferReceiver : public Receiver { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsyncBufferReceiver, Receiver) AsyncBufferReceiver() = default; AsyncBufferReceiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferReceiver"; } void track(); nvidia::gxf::AsyncBufferReceiver* get() const; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_ASYNC_BUFFER_RECEIVER_HPP */