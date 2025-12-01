NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Program Listing for File cpu_thread.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cpu_thread.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP

#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/cpu_thread.hpp>
#include "yaml-cpp/yaml.h"
#include "../../component_spec.hpp"
#include "../../errors.hpp"
#include "../../expected.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "../../parameter.hpp"

// YAML conversion support for SchedulingPolicy
template <>
struct YAML::convert<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy> {
  static Node encode(const nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy& rhs) {
    Node node;
    switch (rhs) {
      case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut:
        node = "SCHED_FIFO";
        break;
      case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin:
        node = "SCHED_RR";
        break;
      case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline:
        node = "SCHED_DEADLINE";
        break;
      default:
        node = static_cast<int32_t>(rhs);  // fallback to numeric value
        break;
    }
    return node;
  }

  static bool decode(const Node& node, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy& rhs) {
    if (!node.IsScalar())
      return false;

    const std::string value = node.Scalar();

    // Support string values
    if (value == "SCHED_FIFO") {
      rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut;
      return true;
    } else if (value == "SCHED_RR") {
      rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin;
      return true;
    } else if (value == "SCHED_DEADLINE") {
      rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline;
      return true;
    }

    // Support using the numeric enum values as well
    try {
      int32_t numeric_value = std::stoi(value);
      switch (numeric_value) {
        case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut):
          rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut;
          return true;
        case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin):
          rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin;
          return true;
        case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline):
          rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline;
          return true;
        default:
          break;  // Invalid numeric value, fall through to return false
      }
    } catch (...) {
      // Not a valid number, continue to return false
    }

    return false;  // Invalid value
  }
};

namespace holoscan {

using SchedulingPolicy = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy;

class CPUThread : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CPUThread, gxf::GXFResource)

  explicit CPUThread(bool pin_entity = true) : pin_entity_(pin_entity) { name_ = "cpu_thread"; }

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CPUThread"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;

  bool pinned() const;

  std::vector<uint32_t> pin_cores() const;

  holoscan::expected<SchedulingPolicy, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_policy() const;

  holoscan::expected<uint32_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_priority() const;

  holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_runtime() const;

  holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_deadline() const;

  holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_period() const;

  bool is_realtime() const;

 private:
  Parameter<bool> pin_entity_{false};
  Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> pin_cores_;
  Parameter<YAML::Node> sched_policy_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> sched_priority_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> sched_runtime_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> sched_deadline_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> sched_period_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP */

