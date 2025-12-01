Program Listing for File gxf_component_resource.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP

#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"

#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <utility>

#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_component_info.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

#define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(class_name, gxf_typename)         \
class class_name : public ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource {                    \
public:                                                                        \
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()                                          \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args)                              \
: ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename, std::forward<ArgT>(arg), \
std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {}       \
class_name() : ::holoscan::GXFComponentResource(gxf_typename) {}              \
};

class GXFComponentResource : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  // Constructor
  template <typename... ArgsT>
  explicit GXFComponentResource(const char* gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
      : GXFResource(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...) {
    gxf_typename_ = gxf_typename;
  }

  // Default constructor
  GXFComponentResource() = default;

  // Returns the type name of the GXF component
  const char* gxf_typename() const override;

  // Sets up the component spec
  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  // Sets the parameters of the component
  void set_parameters() override;

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_;
  std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_RESOURCE_HPP */

