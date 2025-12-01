Program Listing for File greedy_scheduler.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/schedulers/gxf/greedy_scheduler.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_GREEDY_SCHEDULER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_GREEDY_SCHEDULER_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/std/greedy_scheduler.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_scheduler.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/clock.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class GreedyScheduler : public gxf::GXFScheduler {
public:
HOLOSCAN_SCHEDULER_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(GreedyScheduler, gxf::GXFScheduler)
GreedyScheduler() = default;
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler"; }
std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// Parameter getters used for printing scheduler description (e.g. for Python __repr__)
bool stop_on_deadlock() { return stop_on_deadlock_; }
double check_recession_period_ms() { return check_recession_period_ms_; }
int64_t stop_on_deadlock_timeout() { return stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; }
// could return std::optional<int64_t>, but just using int64_t simplifies the Python bindings
int64_t max_duration_ms() { return max_duration_ms_.has_value() ? max_duration_ms_.get() : -1; }
nvidia::gxf::GreedyScheduler* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<gxf::Clock>> clock_;
Parameter<bool> stop_on_deadlock_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_duration_ms_;
Parameter<double> check_recession_period_ms_;
Parameter<int64_t> stop_on_deadlock_timeout_; // in ms
void* clock_gxf_cptr() const override;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SCHEDULERS_GXF_GREEDY_SCHEDULER_HPP */