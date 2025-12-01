Program Listing for File cpu_resource_monitor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP #include <sched.h> // for sched_getaffinity #include <memory> #include "cpu_info.hpp" namespace holoscan { constexpr uint64_t kDefaultCpuMetrics = CPUMetricFlag::CORE_COUNT | CPUMetricFlag::CPU_COUNT | CPUMetricFlag::AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT; class CPUResourceMonitor { public: explicit CPUResourceMonitor(void* context, uint64_t metric_flags = kDefaultCpuMetrics); virtual ~CPUResourceMonitor() = default; uint64_t metric_flags() const; void metric_flags(uint64_t metric_flags); CPUInfo update(uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT); CPUInfo& update(CPUInfo& cpu_info, uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT); CPUInfo cpu_info(uint64_t metric_flags = CPUMetricFlag::DEFAULT); cpu_set_t cpu_set() const; protected: void* context_ = nullptr; uint64_t metric_flags_ = kDefaultCpuMetrics; bool is_cached_ = false; CPUInfo cpu_info_ = {}; cpu_set_t cpu_set_ = {}; bool is_last_total_stats_valid_ = false; uint64_t last_total_stats_[4] = {0}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_RESOURCE_MONITOR_HPP */