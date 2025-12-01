Program Listing for File async_console_logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/data_loggers/async_console_logger/async_console_logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#include <atomic>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include "async_console_backend.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/async_data_logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace data_loggers {
class AsyncConsoleLogger : public AsyncDataLoggerResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsyncConsoleLogger, AsyncDataLoggerResource)
AsyncConsoleLogger() = default;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// handle logging of GXF::Entity types
bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) override;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer>> serializer_;
};
} // namespace data_loggers
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP */