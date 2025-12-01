Program Listing for File holoscan_logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/logger/holoscan_logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP
#include "common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class HoloscanLogger : public ::nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger {
public:
static HoloscanLogger& instance();
// Delete the copy constructor and the copy assignment operator.
HoloscanLogger(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete;
HoloscanLogger& operator=(const HoloscanLogger&) = delete;
private:
using ::nvidia::logger::SpdlogLogger::SpdlogLogger;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HOLOSCAN_LOGGER_HPP */