Program Listing for File first_pixel_out.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP

#include <memory>

#include <holoscan/core/condition.hpp>
namespace holoscan {

namespace ops {
class HolovizOp;
}  // namespace ops

class FirstPixelOutCondition : public Condition {
 public:
  explicit FirstPixelOutCondition(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp> holoviz_op);
  FirstPixelOutCondition() = delete;

  ~FirstPixelOutCondition();

  void initialize() override;
  void check(int64_t timestamp, SchedulingStatusType* type,
             int64_t* target_timestamp) const override;
  void on_execute(int64_t timestamp) override;

 private:
  struct Impl;
  std::shared_ptr<Impl> impl_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif// HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_CONDITIONS_FIRST_PIXEL_OUT_HPP

