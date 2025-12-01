Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/holoviz/holoviz.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#include <array>
#include <atomic>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <shared_mutex>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/file_fifo_mutex.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include <holoviz/callbacks.hpp>
namespace holoscan::viz {
typedef void* InstanceHandle;
} // namespace holoscan::viz
namespace holoscan {
class FirstPixelOutCondition;
class PresentDoneCondition;
} // namespace holoscan
namespace holoscan::ops {
// forward declaration
struct BufferInfo;
class HolovizOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(HolovizOp)
HolovizOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
enum class InputType {
UNKNOWN,
COLOR,
COLOR_LUT,
POINTS,
LINES,
LINE_STRIP,
TRIANGLES,
CROSSES,
RECTANGLES,
OVALS,
TEXT,
DEPTH_MAP,
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR,
POINTS_3D,
LINES_3D,
LINE_STRIP_3D,
TRIANGLES_3D,
};
enum class ImageFormat {
R8_UINT,
R8_SINT,
R8_UNORM,
R8_SNORM,
R8_SRGB,
R16_UINT,
R16_SINT,
R16_UNORM,
R16_SNORM,
R16_SFLOAT,
R32_UINT,
R32_SINT,
R32_SFLOAT,
R8G8B8_UNORM,
R8G8B8_SNORM,
R8G8B8_SRGB,
R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SRGB,
R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,
D16_UNORM,
X8_D24_UNORM,
D32_SFLOAT,
A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,
A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,
B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
B8G8R8A8_SRGB,
A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,
Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM,
U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM,
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM,
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM,
Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM,
AUTO_DETECT = -1
};
enum class YuvModelConversion {
YUV_601,
YUV_709,
YUV_2020,
};
enum class YuvRange {
ITU_FULL,
ITU_NARROW,
};
enum class ChromaLocation {
COSITED_EVEN,
MIDPOINT,
};
enum class DepthMapRenderMode {
POINTS,
LINES,
TRIANGLES
};
enum class ColorSpace {
SRGB_NONLINEAR,
EXTENDED_SRGB_LINEAR,
BT2020_LINEAR,
HDR10_ST2084,
PASS_THROUGH,
BT709_LINEAR,
AUTO = -1,
};
struct InputSpec {
InputSpec() = default;
InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, InputType type)
: tensor_name_(tensor_name), type_(type) {}
InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, const std::string& type_str);
explicit InputSpec(const std::string& yaml_description);
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !tensor_name_.empty(); }
std::string description() const;
std::string tensor_name_;
InputType type_ = InputType::UNKNOWN;
float opacity_ = 1.F;
int32_t priority_ =
0;
ImageFormat image_format_ = ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT;
YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion_ =
YuvModelConversion::YUV_601;
YuvRange yuv_range_ = YuvRange::ITU_FULL;
ChromaLocation x_chroma_location_ =
ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN;
ChromaLocation y_chroma_location_ =
ChromaLocation::COSITED_EVEN;
std::vector<float> color_{1.F, 1.F, 1.F, 1.F};
float line_width_ = 1.F;
float point_size_ = 1.F;
std::vector<std::string> text_;
DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ =
DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS;
struct View {
float offset_x_ = 0.F,
offset_y_ = 0.F;
float width_ = 1.F,
height_ = 1.F;
std::optional<std::array<float, 16>>
matrix_;
};
std::vector<View> views_;
};
using Key = viz::Key;
using KeyAndButtonAction = viz::KeyAndButtonAction;
using KeyModifiers = viz::KeyModifiers;
using MouseButton = viz::MouseButton;
using KeyCallbackFunction =
std::function<void(Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)>;
using UnicodeCharCallbackFunction = std::function<void(uint32_t code_point)>;
using MouseButtonCallbackFunction =
std::function<void(MouseButton button, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)>;
using ScrollCallbackFunction = std::function<void(double x_offset, double y_offset)>;
using CursorPosCallbackFunction = std::function<void(double x_pos, double y_pos)>;
using FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction = std::function<void(int width, int height)>;
using WindowSizeCallbackFunction = std::function<void(int width, int height)>;
using LayerCallbackFunction =
std::function<void(const std::vector<holoscan::gxf::Entity>& inputs)>;
static const std::array<std::pair<InputType, std::string>, 17> kInputTypeToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType> inputTypeFromString(
const std::string& string);
static std::string inputTypeToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType input_type);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat, std::string>, 41>
kImageFormatToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat> imageFormatFromString(
const std::string& string);
static std::string imageFormatToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat image_format);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode, std::string>, 3>
kDepthMapRenderModeToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode>
depthMapRenderModeFromString(const std::string& string);
static std::string depthMapRenderModeToString(
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion, std::string>, 3>
kYuvModelConversionToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion>
yuvModelConversionFromString(const std::string& string);
static std::string yuvModelConversionToString(
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvModelConversion yuv_model_conversion);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange, std::string>, 2>
kYuvRangeToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange> yuvRangeFromString(
const std::string& string);
static std::string yuvRangeToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::YuvRange yuv_range);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation, std::string>, 2>
kChromaLoactionToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation> chromaLocationFromString(
const std::string& string);
static std::string chromaLocationToString(
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ChromaLocation chroma_location);
static const std::array<std::pair<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace, std::string>, 7>
kColorSpaceToStr;
static nvidia::gxf::Expected<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace> colorSpaceFromString(
const std::string& string);
static std::string colorSpaceToString(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace color_space);
protected:
void disable_via_window_close();
private:
friend class ::holoscan::FirstPixelOutCondition;
friend class ::holoscan::PresentDoneCondition;
bool enable_conditional_port(const std::string& name,
bool set_none_condition_on_disabled = false);
void set_input_spec(const InputSpec& input_spec);
void set_input_spec_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec);
void read_frame_buffer(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context, bool buffer_input_enabled,
const std::string& buffer_name, nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat video_format);
void render_color_image(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info);
void render_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info, cudaStream_t stream);
void render_depth_map(InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map,
const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map,
InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map_color,
const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map_color);
bool wait_for_present(uint64_t present_id, uint64_t timeout_ns);
bool wait_for_first_pixel_out(uint64_t timeout_ns);
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_input_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_output_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> depth_buffer_input_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> depth_buffer_output_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> camera_pose_output_;
Parameter<std::vector<InputSpec>> tensors_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>> color_lut_;
Parameter<std::string> window_title_;
Parameter<std::string> display_name_;
Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
Parameter<float> framerate_;
Parameter<bool> use_exclusive_display_;
Parameter<bool> fullscreen_;
Parameter<bool> headless_;
Parameter<bool> framebuffer_srgb_;
Parameter<bool> vsync_;
Parameter<uint32_t> multiprocess_framedrop_waittime_ms_;
Parameter<std::string> holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_path_;
Parameter<ColorSpace> display_color_space_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_condition_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_scheduling_term_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
Parameter<std::string> font_path_;
Parameter<std::string> camera_pose_output_type_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_eye_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_look_at_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_up_;
std::vector<ImageFormat> supported_image_formats_;
holoscan::Parameter<KeyCallbackFunction> key_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<UnicodeCharCallbackFunction> unicode_char_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<MouseButtonCallbackFunction> mouse_button_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<ScrollCallbackFunction> scroll_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<CursorPosCallbackFunction> cursor_pos_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction> framebuffer_size_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<WindowSizeCallbackFunction> window_size_callback_;
holoscan::Parameter<LayerCallbackFunction> layer_callback_;
// internal state
viz::InstanceHandle instance_ = nullptr;
// prevents that holoviz is shutdown while wait_for_first_pixel_out or wait_for_present is running
std::shared_mutex running_state_mutex_;
// operator running state
enum class RunningState {
NOT_STARTED,
STARTED,
STOPPED,
};
std::atomic<RunningState> running_state_ = RunningState::NOT_STARTED;
std::vector<float> lut_;
std::vector<InputSpec> initial_input_spec_;
bool render_buffer_input_enabled_ = false;
bool render_buffer_output_enabled_ = false;
bool depth_buffer_input_enabled_ = false;
bool depth_buffer_output_enabled_ = false;
bool camera_pose_output_enabled_ = false;
bool is_first_tick_ = true;
bool is_holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_enabled_ = false;
std::shared_ptr<holoscan::FileFIFOMutex> holoviz_multiprocess_mutex_;
unsigned long long dropped_frame_count_ = 0;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::KeyCallbackFunction> key_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::UnicodeCharCallbackFunction> unicode_char_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction> mouse_button_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::ScrollCallbackFunction> scroll_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::CursorPosCallbackFunction> cursor_pos_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction>
framebuffer_size_callback_handler;
static std::remove_pointer_t<viz::WindowSizeCallbackFunction> window_size_callback_handler;
std::array<float, 3> camera_eye_cur_; //< current camera eye position
std::array<float, 3> camera_look_at_cur_; //< current camera look at position
std::array<float, 3> camera_up_cur_; //< current camera up vector
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> {
static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& input_spec) {
Node node;
node["type"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::inputTypeToString(input_spec.type_);
node["name"] = input_spec.tensor_name_;
node["opacity"] = std::to_string(input_spec.opacity_);
node["priority"] = std::to_string(input_spec.priority_);
switch (input_spec.type_) {
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR_LUT:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP_COLOR:
node["image_format"] =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::imageFormatToString(input_spec.image_format_);
switch (input_spec.image_format_) {
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8U8Y8V8_422_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::U8Y8V8Y8_422_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_420_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8V8_2PLANE_422_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_420_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y8_U8_V8_3PLANE_422_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_420_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16V16_2PLANE_422_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_420_UNORM:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ImageFormat::Y16_U16_V16_3PLANE_422_UNORM:
node["yuv_model_conversion"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvModelConversionToString(
input_spec.yuv_model_conversion_);
node["yuv_range"] = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvRangeToString(input_spec.yuv_range_);
node["x_chroma_location"] =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationToString(input_spec.x_chroma_location_);
node["y_chroma_location"] =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationToString(input_spec.y_chroma_location_);
break;
default:
break;
}
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::CROSSES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::RECTANGLES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::OVALS:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES_3D:
node["color"] = input_spec.color_;
node["line_width"] = std::to_string(input_spec.line_width_);
node["point_size"] = std::to_string(input_spec.point_size_);
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TEXT:
node["color"] = input_spec.color_;
node["text"] = input_spec.text_;
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP:
node["depth_map_render_mode"] =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::depthMapRenderModeToString(input_spec.depth_map_render_mode_);
break;
default:
break;
}
for (auto&& view : input_spec.views_) {
node["views"].push_back(view);
}
return node;
}
static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec& input_spec) {
if (!node.IsMap()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("InputSpec: expected a map");
return false;
}
// YAML is using exceptions, catch them
try {
const auto maybe_input_type =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::inputTypeFromString(node["type"].as<std::string>());
if (!maybe_input_type) {
return false;
}
input_spec.tensor_name_ = node["name"].as<std::string>();
input_spec.type_ = maybe_input_type.value();
input_spec.opacity_ = node["opacity"].as<float>(input_spec.opacity_);
input_spec.priority_ = node["priority"].as<int32_t>(input_spec.priority_);
switch (input_spec.type_) {
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::COLOR_LUT:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP_COLOR:
if (node["image_format"]) {
const auto maybe_image_format = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::imageFormatFromString(
node["image_format"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_image_format) {
input_spec.image_format_ = maybe_image_format.value();
}
}
if (node["yuv_model_conversion"]) {
const auto maybe_yuv_model_conversion =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvModelConversionFromString(
node["yuv_model_conversion"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_yuv_model_conversion) {
input_spec.yuv_model_conversion_ = maybe_yuv_model_conversion.value();
}
}
if (node["yuv_range"]) {
const auto maybe_yuv_range =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::yuvRangeFromString(node["yuv_range"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_yuv_range) {
input_spec.yuv_range_ = maybe_yuv_range.value();
}
}
if (node["x_chroma_location"]) {
const auto maybe_x_chroma_location = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationFromString(
node["x_chroma_location"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_x_chroma_location) {
input_spec.x_chroma_location_ = maybe_x_chroma_location.value();
}
}
if (node["chroma_y_location"]) {
const auto maybe_y_chroma_location = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::chromaLocationFromString(
node["y_chroma_location"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_y_chroma_location) {
input_spec.y_chroma_location_ = maybe_y_chroma_location.value();
}
}
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::CROSSES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::RECTANGLES:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::OVALS:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::POINTS_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINES_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::LINE_STRIP_3D:
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TRIANGLES_3D:
input_spec.color_ = node["color"].as<std::vector<float>>(input_spec.color_);
input_spec.line_width_ = node["line_width"].as<float>(input_spec.line_width_);
input_spec.point_size_ = node["point_size"].as<float>(input_spec.point_size_);
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::TEXT:
input_spec.color_ = node["color"].as<std::vector<float>>(input_spec.color_);
input_spec.text_ = node["text"].as<std::vector<std::string>>(input_spec.text_);
break;
case holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputType::DEPTH_MAP:
if (node["depth_map_render_mode"]) {
const auto maybe_depth_map_render_mode =
holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::depthMapRenderModeFromString(
node["depth_map_render_mode"].as<std::string>());
if (maybe_depth_map_render_mode) {
input_spec.depth_map_render_mode_ = maybe_depth_map_render_mode.value();
}
}
break;
default:
break;
}
if (node["views"]) {
input_spec.views_ =
node["views"].as<std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View>>();
}
return true;
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
return false;
}
}
};
template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View> {
static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view) {
Node node;
node["offset_x"] = view.offset_x_;
node["offset_y"] = view.offset_y_;
node["width"] = view.width_;
node["height"] = view.height_;
if (view.matrix_.has_value()) {
node["matrix"] = view.matrix_.value();
}
return node;
}
static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec::View& view) {
if (!node.IsMap()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("InputSpec: expected a map");
return false;
}
// YAML is using exceptions, catch them
try {
view.offset_x_ = node["offset_x"].as<float>(view.offset_x_);
view.offset_y_ = node["offset_y"].as<float>(view.offset_y_);
view.width_ = node["width"].as<float>(view.width_);
view.height_ = node["height"].as<float>(view.height_);
if (node["matrix"]) {
view.matrix_ = node["matrix"].as<std::array<float, 16>>();
}
return true;
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
return false;
}
}
};
template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace> {
static Node encode(const holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace& color_space) {
Node node;
node.push_back(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::colorSpaceToString(color_space));
return node;
}
static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ColorSpace& color_space) {
if (!node.IsScalar()) {
return false;
}
// YAML is using exceptions, catch them
try {
const auto maybe_color_space = holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::colorSpaceFromString(node.Scalar());
if (maybe_color_space) {
color_space = maybe_color_space.value();
return true;
}
return false;
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(e.what());
return false;
}
}
};
#define HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(TYPE) \
template <> \
struct YAML::convert<TYPE> { \
\
static Node encode(TYPE&) { throw std::runtime_error(#TYPE " is unsupported in YAML"); } \
\
static bool decode(const Node&, TYPE&) { \
throw std::runtime_error(#TYPE " is unsupported in YAML"); \
} \
};
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::KeyCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::UnicodeCharCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::MouseButtonCallbackFunction);
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::ScrollCallbackFunction);
// don't need CursorPosCallbackFunction since it has the same signature as ScrollCallbackFunction
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction);
// don't need WindowSizeCallbackFunction since it has the same signature as
// FramebufferSizeCallbackFunction
HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER(holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::LayerCallbackFunction);
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */