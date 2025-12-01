NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Program Listing for File codecs.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/inference/codecs.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#include <array>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "./inference.hpp"

#include "holoscan/core/codecs.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"

// Define codec for serialization of ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec
namespace holoscan {

template <>
struct codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec& spec,
                                                  Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;
    auto maybe_size = codec<std::string>::serialize(spec.model_name_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) {
      return forward_error(maybe_size);
    }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    maybe_size = serialize_trivial_type<bool>(spec.active_, endpoint);
    if (!maybe_size) {
      return forward_error(maybe_size);
    }
    total_size += maybe_size.value();

    return total_size;
  }

  static expected<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint* endpoint) {
    ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec out;
    auto model_name = codec<std::string>::deserialize(endpoint);
    if (!model_name) {
      return forward_error(model_name);
    }
    out.model_name_ = model_name.value();

    auto active = deserialize_trivial_type<bool>(endpoint);
    if (!active) {
      return forward_error(active);
    }
    out.active_ = active.value();

    return out;
  }
};

// Define codec for serialization of std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>
template <>
struct codec<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>> {
  static expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(
      const std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>& specs, Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t total_size = 0;

    // header is just the total number of specs
    size_t num_specs = specs.size();
    auto size = endpoint->write_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
    if (!size) {
      return forward_error(size);
    }
    total_size += size.value();

    // now transmit each individual spec
    for (const auto& spec : specs) {
      size = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::serialize(spec, endpoint);
      if (!size) {
        return forward_error(size);
      }
      total_size += size.value();
    }
    return total_size;
  }
  static expected<std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>, RuntimeError> deserialize(
      Endpoint* endpoint) {
    size_t num_specs;
    auto size = endpoint->read_trivial_type<size_t>(&num_specs);
    if (!size) {
      return forward_error(size);
    }

    std::vector<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec> data;
    data.reserve(num_specs);
    for (size_t i = 0; i < num_specs; i++) {
      auto spec = codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>::deserialize(endpoint);
      if (!spec) {
        return forward_error(spec);
      }
      data.push_back(spec.value());
    }
    return data;
  }
};

}  // namespace holoscan

