Program Listing for File video_stream_recorder.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/video_stream_recorder/video_stream_recorder.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/file_stream.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class VideoStreamRecorderOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VideoStreamRecorderOp)
VideoStreamRecorderOp() = default;
~VideoStreamRecorderOp() override;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// void deinitialize() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, [[maybe_unused]] OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> entity_serializer_;
Parameter<std::string> directory_;
Parameter<std::string> basename_;
Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;
// File stream for data index
nvidia::gxf::FileStream index_file_stream_;
// File stream for binary data
nvidia::gxf::FileStream binary_file_stream_;
// Offset into binary file
size_t binary_file_offset_{0};
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_STREAM_PLAYBACK_VIDEO_STREAM_RECORDER_HPP */