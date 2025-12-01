Program Listing for File hash_map.hpp
include/holoscan/pose_tree/hash_map.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <shared_mutex>
#include <type_traits>
#include <utility>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose3.hpp"
namespace holoscan::pose_tree {
template <typename Key, typename Value>
class HashMap {
public:
enum class Error {
kInvalidArgument,
kOutOfMemory,
kHashMapFull,
kKeyNotFound,
kKeyAlreadyExists
};
template <typename T>
using expected_t = expected<T, Error>;
using unexpected_t = unexpected<Error>;
using hash_t = uint64_t;
HashMap() = default;
expected_t<void> initialize(int32_t size, int32_t capacity) {
if (size <= 0) {
return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument);
}
if (capacity < size) {
return unexpected_t(Error::kInvalidArgument);
}
entries_.reset(new Entry[capacity]);
for (int32_t i = 0; i < capacity; ++i) {
entries_[i].is_occupied = false;
}
max_size_ = size;
capacity_ = capacity;
return {};
}
bool has(const Key& key) const {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return true;
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
}
}
return false;
}
expected_t<Value> get(const Key& key) const {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return entries_[index].value;
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
}
}
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound);
}
expected_t<const Value*> try_get(const Key& key) const {
return get_index(key).map([this](const int32_t index) { return &entries_[index].value; });
}
expected_t<Value*> try_get(const Key& key) {
return get_index(key).map([this](const int32_t index) { return &entries_[index].value; });
}
expected_t<Value*> insert(const Key& key, const Value& value) { return insert_impl(key, value); }
template <typename ValueType,
typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<std::decay_t<ValueType>, Value>>>
expected_t<Value*> insert(const Key& key, ValueType&& value) {
return insert_impl(key, std::forward<ValueType>(value));
}
expected_t<void> erase(const Key& key) {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
entries_[index].is_occupied = false;
--size_;
fill_holes(index);
return {};
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
}
}
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound);
}
int32_t size() const { return size_; }
int32_t capacity() const { return max_size_; }
private:
struct Entry {
hash_t hash;
Key key;
bool is_occupied;
Value value;
};
template <typename ValueType>
expected_t<Value*> insert_impl(const Key& key, ValueType&& value) {
if (size_ >= max_size_) {
return unexpected_t(Error::kHashMapFull);
}
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyAlreadyExists);
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
}
}
entries_[index].hash = hash;
entries_[index].key = key;
entries_[index].value = std::forward<ValueType>(value);
entries_[index].is_occupied = true;
++size_;
return &entries_[index].value;
}
void fill_holes(int index) {
while (true) {
int32_t start_index = index;
int32_t swap_index = index;
while (true) {
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
start_index -= capacity_;
}
if (!entries_[index].is_occupied) {
return;
}
int32_t target_index = entries_[index].hash % capacity_;
if (target_index > index) {
target_index -= capacity_;
}
if (target_index <= start_index) {
std::swap(entries_[index], entries_[swap_index]);
break;
}
}
}
}
expected_t<int32_t> get_index(const Key& key) const {
hash_t hash = std::hash<Key>{}(key);
int32_t index = hash % capacity_;
while (entries_[index].is_occupied) {
if (entries_[index].hash == hash && entries_[index].key == key) {
return index;
}
++index;
if (index == capacity_) {
index = 0;
}
}
return unexpected_t(Error::kKeyNotFound);
}
std::unique_ptr<Entry[]> entries_;
int32_t size_ = 0;
int32_t max_size_ = 0;
int32_t capacity_ = 0;
};
} // namespace holoscan::pose_tree
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_HASH_MAP_HPP */