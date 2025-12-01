Program Listing for File interpolation.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_INTERPOLATION_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_INTERPOLATION_HPP #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose2.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose3.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/so2.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/so3.hpp" namespace holoscan { namespace pose_tree_math { template <typename K, typename T> T interpolate(K q, T a, T b) { return a + q * (b - a); } } // namespace pose_tree_math template <typename K> SO2<K> interpolate(K p, const SO2<K>& a, const SO2<K>& b) { const K a0 = a.angle(); const K a1 = b.angle(); return SO2<K>::from_angle(a0 + p * WrapPi(a1 - a0)); } template <typename K> SO3<K> interpolate(K p, const SO3<K>& a, const SO3<K>& b) { return SO3<K>::from_quaternion(a.quaternion().slerp(p, b.quaternion())); } template <typename K> Pose2<K> interpolate(K p, const Pose2<K>& a, const Pose2<K>& b) { return Pose2<K>{interpolate(p, a.rotation, b.rotation), pose_tree_math::interpolate(p, a.translation, b.translation)}; } template <typename K> Pose3<K> interpolate(K p, const Pose3<K>& a, const Pose3<K>& b) { return Pose3<K>{interpolate(p, a.rotation, b.rotation), pose_tree_math::interpolate(p, a.translation, b.translation)}; } template <typename K> Pose2<K> slerp_interpolate(K p, const Pose2<K>& a, const Pose2<K>& b) { const Pose2<K> delta = a.inverse() * b; return a * delta.pow(p); } template <typename K> Pose3<K> slerp_interpolate(K p, const Pose3<K>& a, const Pose3<K>& b) { const Pose3<K> delta = a.inverse() * b; return a * delta.pow(p); } } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_INTERPOLATION_HPP */