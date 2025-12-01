Program Listing for File so3.hpp
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO3_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO3_HPP
#include <cmath>
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/so2.hpp"
#include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/types.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename K>
class SO3 {
public:
using Scalar = K;
static constexpr int kDimension = 3;
SO3() {}
static SO3 identity() { return SO3(Quaternion<K>::Identity()); }
static SO3 from_scaled_axis(const Vector3<K>& axis_angle) {
const K norm = axis_angle.norm();
if (is_almost_zero(norm)) {
return SO3::identity();
} else {
return SO3(Quaternion<K>(Eigen::AngleAxis<K>(norm, axis_angle / norm)));
}
}
static SO3 from_axis_angle(const Vector3<K>& axis, K angle) {
return SO3(Quaternion<K>(Eigen::AngleAxis<K>(angle, axis.normalized())));
}
static SO3 from_angle_axis(K angle, const Vector3<K>& axis) {
return SO3(Quaternion<K>(Eigen::AngleAxis<K>(angle, axis.normalized())));
}
static SO3 from_quaternion(const Quaternion<K>& quaternion) {
return SO3(quaternion.normalized());
}
static SO3 from_normalized_quaternion(const Quaternion<K>& quaternion) { return SO3(quaternion); }
static SO3 from_so2_xy(const SO2<K>& rotation) {
return from_axis_angle({K(0), K(0), K(1)}, rotation.angle());
}
static SO3 from_matrix(const Matrix<K, 3, 3>& matrix) {
return SO3(Quaternion<K>(matrix).normalized());
}
Vector3<K> axis() const { return quaternion_.coeffs().head(3).normalized(); }
K angle() const {
return K(2) * std::atan2(quaternion_.coeffs().head(3).norm(), quaternion_.coeffs().w());
}
const Quaternion<K>& quaternion() const { return quaternion_; }
Matrix3<K> matrix() const { return quaternion_.toRotationMatrix(); }
Vector3<K> euler_angles_rpy() const {
Vector3d euler_angles = quaternion_.toRotationMatrix().eulerAngles(0, 1, 2);
// Make sure the roll is in range [-Pi/2, Pi/2]
if (std::abs(euler_angles[0]) > M_PI * K(0.5)) {
euler_angles[0] -= M_PI;
euler_angles[1] = M_PI - euler_angles[1];
euler_angles[2] += M_PI;
// TODO(bbutin): make sure we are in the range [-Pi, Pi]
}
return euler_angles;
}
SO3 inverse() const {
// conjugate == inverse iff quaternion_.norm() == 1
return SO3(quaternion_.conjugate());
}
template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
SO3<S> cast() const {
// We need to re-normalize in the new type
return SO3<S>::from_quaternion(quaternion().template cast<S>());
}
template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0>
const SO3& cast() const {
// Nothing to do as the type does not change
return *this;
}
SO2<K> to_so2_xy() const {
// 2D rotation matrix:
// cos(a) -sin(a)
// sin(a) cos(a)
// Quaternion to 3D rotation matrix:
// 1 - 2*(qy^2 + qz^2) 2*(qx*qy - qz*qw) ...
// 2*(qx*qy + qz*qw) 1 - 2*(qx^2 + qz^2) ...
// It follows (modulo re-normalization):
// cos(a) = 1 - (qx^2 + qy^2 + 2*qz^2)
// sin(a) = 2*qz*qw
// These formulas correspond to the half-angle formulas for sin/cos.
const K qx = quaternion_.x();
const K qy = quaternion_.y();
const K qz = quaternion_.z();
const K qw = quaternion_.w();
const K cos_a = K(1) - (qx * qx + qy * qy + K(2) * qz * qz);
const K sin_a = K(2) * qz * qw;
return SO2<K>::from_direction(cos_a, sin_a);
}
friend SO3 operator*(const SO3& lhs, const SO3& rhs) {
return from_quaternion(lhs.quaternion_ * rhs.quaternion_);
}
friend Vector3<K> operator*(const SO3& rot, const Vector3<K>& vec) {
// TODO: faster implementation
return (rot.quaternion_ * Quaternion<K>(K(0), vec.x(), vec.y(), vec.z()) *
rot.quaternion_.conjugate())
.coeffs()
.head(3);
}
static SO3 from_euler_angles_rpy(K roll_angle, K pitch_angle, K yaw_angle) {
SO3 roll = SO3::from_angle_axis(roll_angle, {K(1), K(0), K(0)});
SO3 pitch = SO3::from_angle_axis(pitch_angle, {K(0), K(1), K(0)});
SO3 yaw = SO3::from_angle_axis(yaw_angle, {K(0), K(0), K(1)});
return roll * pitch * yaw;
}
static SO3 from_euler_angles_rpy(const Vector3d& roll_pitch_yaw) {
return from_euler_angles_rpy(roll_pitch_yaw[0], roll_pitch_yaw[1], roll_pitch_yaw[2]);
}
Matrix<K, 3, 4> vector_rotation_jacobian(const Vector3<K>& n) const {
// Ref: https://www.weizmann.ac.il/sci-tea/benari/sites/sci-tea.benari/files/uploads/
// softwareAndLearningMaterials/quaternion-tutorial-2-0-1.pdf
// Rotation Matrix in Quaternion (R):
// [w^2 + x^2 - y^2 - z^2 2xy - 2wz 2wy + 2xz]
// [2wz + 2xy w^2 - x^2 + y^2 - z^2 2yz - 2wx]
// [2xz - 2wy 2wx + 2yz w^2 - x^2 - y^2 + z^2]
const K qx = quaternion_.x();
const K qy = quaternion_.y();
const K qz = quaternion_.z();
const K qw = quaternion_.w();
Matrix<K, 3, 4> result;
result << K(2) * (qw * n[0] - qz * n[1] + qy * n[2]),
K(2) * (qx * n[0] + qy * n[1] + qz * n[2]), K(-2) * (qy * n[0] - qx * n[1] - qw * n[2]),
K(-2) * (qz * n[0] + qw * n[1] - qx * n[2]),
K(2) * (qz * n[0] + qw * n[1] - qx * n[2]), K(2) * (qy * n[0] - qx * n[1] - qw * n[2]),
K(2) * (qx * n[0] + qy * n[1] + qz * n[2]), K(2) * (qw * n[0] - qz * n[1] + qy * n[2]),
K(-2) * (qy * n[0] - qx * n[1] - qw * n[2]), K(2) * (qz * n[0] + qw * n[1] - qx * n[2]),
K(-2) * (qw * n[0] - qz * n[1] + qy * n[2]), K(2) * (qx * n[0] + qy * n[1] + qz * n[2]);
return result;
}
private:
explicit SO3(const Quaternion<K>& quaternion) : quaternion_(quaternion) {}
Quaternion<K> quaternion_;
};
using SO3d = SO3<double>;
using SO3f = SO3<float>;
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_SO3_HPP */