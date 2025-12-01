Program Listing for File buffer.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <memory>
#include <stdexcept>


namespace holoscan {
namespace utils {
namespace cuda {

enum class BufferDataType {
  Float32 = 0,
  Int8 = 1,
  Int32 = 2,
  Int64 = 3,
  UInt8 = 4,
  Float16 = 5,
  Unsupported = 6
};

inline uint32_t get_element_size(BufferDataType data_type) noexcept {
  switch (data_type) {
    case BufferDataType::Float32:
    case BufferDataType::Int32:
      return 4;
    case BufferDataType::Int64:
      return 8;
    case BufferDataType::Int8:
    case BufferDataType::UInt8:
      return 1;
    case BufferDataType::Float16:
      return 2;
    case BufferDataType::Unsupported:
      return 0;
  }
  return 0;
}

class CudaAllocator {
 public:
  bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const { return cudaMalloc(ptr, size) == cudaSuccess; }
};

class CudaFree {
 public:
  void operator()(void* ptr) const {
    if (ptr) {
      cudaFree(ptr);
    }
  }
};

class CudaHostMappedAllocator {
 public:
  bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const {
    return cudaHostAlloc(ptr, size, cudaHostAllocMapped) == cudaSuccess;
  }
};

class CudaHostFree {
 public:
  void operator()(void* ptr) const {
    if (ptr) {
      cudaFreeHost(ptr);
    }
  }
};

class Buffer {
 public:
  explicit Buffer(BufferDataType data_type = BufferDataType::Float32, int device_id = 0)
      : data_type_(data_type), device_id_(device_id) {}

  virtual ~Buffer() = default;

  virtual void* data() = 0;

  virtual size_t size() const = 0;

  virtual size_t get_bytes() const = 0;

  virtual void resize(size_t number_of_elements) = 0;

  BufferDataType get_datatype() const { return data_type_; }

  int get_device() const { return device_id_; }

 protected:
  BufferDataType data_type_;
  int device_id_;
};

class DeviceBuffer : public Buffer {
 public:
  explicit DeviceBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0);

  ~DeviceBuffer();

  // Delete copy operations to prevent double-free errors
  DeviceBuffer(const DeviceBuffer&) = delete;
  DeviceBuffer& operator=(const DeviceBuffer&) = delete;

  // Delete move operations
  DeviceBuffer(DeviceBuffer&&) = delete;
  DeviceBuffer& operator=(DeviceBuffer&&) = delete;

  void* data() override;
  size_t size() const override;
  size_t get_bytes() const override;
  void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;

 private:
  size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0};
  void* buffer_ = nullptr;
  CudaAllocator allocator_;
  CudaFree free_;
};

class CudaHostMappedBuffer : public Buffer {
 public:
  explicit CudaHostMappedBuffer(size_t size, int device_id = 0);
  ~CudaHostMappedBuffer();
  void* data() override;
  size_t size() const override;
  size_t get_bytes() const override;
  void resize(size_t number_of_elements) override;

  void* device_data() const { return device_buffer_; }

 private:
  size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0};
  void *buffer_ = nullptr, *device_buffer_ = nullptr;
  CudaHostMappedAllocator allocator_;
  CudaHostFree free_;
};

}  // namespace cuda
}  // namespace utils
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif// HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_BUFFER_HPP

