Program Listing for File cuda_graph_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <dlfcn.h> #include <mutex> #include <stdexcept> #include <utility> #include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" #include "holoscan/utils/cuda_macros.hpp" namespace holoscan::utils::cuda { inline std::pair<int, int> get_cuda_runtime_version() { int runtime_version = 0; HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(cudaRuntimeGetVersion(&runtime_version), "Failed to get CUDA runtime version"); int major = runtime_version / 1000; int minor = (runtime_version % 1000) / 10; return {major, minor}; } inline cudaError_t cudaGraphAddNodeCompat(cudaGraphNode_t* pGraphNode, cudaGraph_t graph, const cudaGraphNode_t* pDependencies, const cudaGraphEdgeData* dependencyData, size_t numDependencies, cudaGraphNodeParams* nodeParams) { using AddNodeFn = cudaError_t (*)(cudaGraphNode_t*, cudaGraph_t, const cudaGraphNode_t*, const cudaGraphEdgeData*, size_t, cudaGraphNodeParams*); static std::once_flag init_flag; static AddNodeFn cached_fn = nullptr; static cudaError_t init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported; std::call_once(init_flag, []() { auto [major_version, minor_version] = get_cuda_runtime_version(); const char* symbol_name = nullptr; switch (major_version) { case 13: symbol_name = "cudaGraphAddNode"; break; case 12: if (minor_version < 6) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported CUDA version: {}.{}. Supported: 12.6+, 13.x", major_version, minor_version); init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported; return; } symbol_name = "cudaGraphAddNode_v2"; break; default: HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported CUDA version: {}.{}. Supported: 12.6+, 13.x", major_version, minor_version); init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported; return; } void* symbol = dlsym(RTLD_DEFAULT, symbol_name); if (!symbol) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to resolve symbol: {}", symbol_name); init_error = cudaErrorNotSupported; return; } cached_fn = reinterpret_cast<AddNodeFn>(symbol); init_error = cudaSuccess; }); if (init_error != cudaSuccess) { return init_error; } return cached_fn(pGraphNode, graph, pDependencies, dependencyData, numDependencies, nodeParams); } } // namespace holoscan::utils::cuda #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_CUDA_GRAPH_UTILS_HPP */