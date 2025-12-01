Program Listing for File controlcommand.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_ #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_ namespace holoscan { enum class ControlCommand : unsigned int { INVALID = 0, DATA_NOT_READY, DATA_READY, RESULT_READY, RESULT_NOT_READY, TEAR_DOWN, MAX_COMMANDS }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_CONTROLCOMMAND_HPP_