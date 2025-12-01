NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Struct Documentation

template<>
struct codec<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec &spec, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
