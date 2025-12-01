Template Struct codec< ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec >
Defined in File codecs.hpp
-
template<>
struct codec<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec>
-
Public Static Functions
-
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec &spec, Endpoint *endpoint)
-
static inline expected<ops::InferenceOp::ActivationSpec, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
