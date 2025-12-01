NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename KeyType, typename ValueType>
struct codec<std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType>>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType> &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
