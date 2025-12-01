NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Typedef holoscan::viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction

Typedef Documentation

typedef void (*holoscan::viz::MouseButtonCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, MouseButton button, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)

Function pointer type for mouse button callbacks.

Param user_pointer

user pointer value

Param button

the mouse button that was pressed

Param action

button action (PRESS, RELEASE)

Param modifiers

bit field describing which modifieres were held down

