Typedef holoscan::viz::KeyCallbackFunction

Typedef Documentation

typedef void (*holoscan::viz::KeyCallbackFunction)(void *user_pointer, Key key, KeyAndButtonAction action, KeyModifiers modifiers)

Function pointer type for key callbacks.

Param user_pointer

user pointer value

Param key

the key that was pressed

Param action

key action (PRESS, RELEASE, REPEAT)

Param modifiers

bit field describing which modifieres were held down

