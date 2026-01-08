Program Listing for File csv_data_exporter.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_CSVDATA_EXPORTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_CSVDATA_EXPORTER_HPP

#include <fstream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "./data_exporter.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// The default output file name for analytics data.
constexpr const char* kAnalyticsOutputFileName = "data.csv";

class CsvDataExporter : public DataExporter {
 public:
  CsvDataExporter(const std::string& app_name, const std::vector<std::string>& columns);

  ~CsvDataExporter();

  void export_data(const std::vector<std::string>& data) override;

  static expected<std::string, ErrorCode> get_analytics_data_file_name_env();

  const std::string& output_file_name() const { return file_name_; }

  const std::vector<std::string>& columns() const { return columns_; }

 private:
  void write_row(const std::vector<std::string>& data);

  std::string file_name_;
  std::vector<std::string> columns_;
  std::ofstream file_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_CSVDATA_EXPORTER_HPP */

