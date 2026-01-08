Program Listing for File cuda_stream.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/cuda/cuda_scheduling_terms.hpp> #include "../../component_spec.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CudaStreamCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition { public: HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaStreamCondition, GXFCondition) CudaStreamCondition() = default; CudaStreamCondition(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm* term); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver) { receiver_ = receiver; } std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver() { return receiver_.get(); } nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamSchedulingTerm* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Receiver>> receiver_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_CUDA_STREAM_HPP */