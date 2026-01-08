Program Listing for File data_logger.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATA_LOGGER_HPP

#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>

#include "./io_spec.hpp"

// Forward declaration to avoid including <cuda_runtime.h>
extern "C" {
typedef struct CUstream_st* cudaStream_t;
}

namespace holoscan {

class MetadataDictionary;  // forward declaration
class Tensor;              // forward declaration
class TensorMap;           // forward declaration

class DataLogger {
 public:
  DataLogger() = default;
  virtual ~DataLogger() = default;

  virtual bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
                        int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                        const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                        IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                        std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0;

  virtual bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
                               int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                               const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                               IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                               std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0;

  virtual bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
                                  int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
                                  const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
                                  IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
                                  std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0;

  virtual bool log_backend_specific(
      [[maybe_unused]] const std::any& data, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& unique_id,
      [[maybe_unused]] int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
      [[maybe_unused]] const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
      [[maybe_unused]] IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput,
      [[maybe_unused]] std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) {
    // Default implementation: backend-specific logging is not supported
    return false;
  }

  virtual bool should_log_output() const = 0;

  virtual bool should_log_input() const = 0;

  virtual void shutdown() {
    // Default implementation: no shutdown needed
  }
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DATA_LOGGER_HPP */

