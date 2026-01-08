Program Listing for File virtual_operator.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "../../operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class VirtualOperator : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
// HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(VirtualOperator)
template <typename StringT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
VirtualOperator(StringT port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type, ArgList arg_list)
: port_name_(std::move(port_name)), connector_type_(connector_type), arg_list_(arg_list) {
operator_type_ = OperatorType::kVirtual;
}
VirtualOperator() : Operator() { operator_type_ = OperatorType::kVirtual; }
void initialize() override;
const std::string& port_name() const { return port_name_; }
void port_name(const std::string& port_name) { port_name_ = port_name; }
IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type() const { return connector_type_; }
const ArgList& arg_list() const { return arg_list_; }
IOSpec* input_spec();
IOSpec* output_spec();
IOSpec::IOType io_type() const { return io_type_; }
protected:
std::string port_name_;
IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type_;
ArgList arg_list_;
IOSpec* input_spec_ = nullptr;
IOSpec* output_spec_ = nullptr;
IOSpec::IOType io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kInput;
};
class VirtualTransmitterOp : public VirtualOperator {
public:
template <typename StringT, typename ArgListT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> &&
std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
explicit VirtualTransmitterOp(StringT&& output_port_name, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type,
ArgListT&& arg_list)
: VirtualOperator(std::forward<StringT>(output_port_name), connector_type,
std::forward<ArgListT>(arg_list)) {
io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput;
}
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
};
class VirtualReceiverOp : public VirtualOperator {
public:
template <typename StringT, typename ArgListT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT> &&
std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgListT>>>>
explicit VirtualReceiverOp(StringT&& input_port, IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type,
ArgListT&& arg_list)
: VirtualOperator(std::forward<StringT>(input_port), connector_type,
std::forward<ArgListT>(arg_list)) {
io_type_ = IOSpec::IOType::kInput;
}
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_COMMON_VIRTUAL_OPERATOR_HPP */