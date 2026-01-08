NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/endpoint.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP

#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class Endpoint : public Resource {
 public:
  Endpoint() = default;
  Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default;
  ~Endpoint() override = default;

  // C++ API wrappers
  virtual bool is_write_available() = 0;
  virtual bool is_read_available() = 0;
  virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) = 0;
  virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) = 0;
  virtual expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
                                                 holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) = 0;

  // Writes an object of type T to the endpoint
  template <typename T>
  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write_trivial_type(const T* object) {
    return write(object, sizeof(T));
  }

  // Reads an object of type T from the endpoint
  template <typename T>
  expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read_trivial_type(T* object) {
    return read(object, sizeof(T));
  }
};
}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP */

