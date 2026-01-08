Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./resource.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class Endpoint : public Resource {
public:
Endpoint() = default;
Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default;
~Endpoint() override = default;
// C++ API wrappers
virtual bool is_write_available() = 0;
virtual bool is_read_available() = 0;
virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) = 0;
virtual expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) = 0;
virtual expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size,
holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) = 0;
// Writes an object of type T to the endpoint
template <typename T>
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write_trivial_type(const T* object) {
return write(object, sizeof(T));
}
// Reads an object of type T from the endpoint
template <typename T>
expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read_trivial_type(T* object) {
return read(object, sizeof(T));
}
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ENDPOINT_HPP */