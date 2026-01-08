Program Listing for File errors.hpp
include/holoscan/core/errors.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP
#include <stdexcept>
#include <string>
namespace holoscan {
enum class ErrorCode {
kSuccess = 0, // No error
kFailure = 1, // Generic Holoscan SDK error
kReceiveError = 2, // InputContext's receive() method errors
kCodecError = 3, // codec's serialize(), deserialize() method errors
kInvalidArgument = 4, // Invalid argument
kNotFound = 5, // Not found
kDuplicateName = 6, // Duplicate name
kNotImplemented = 7, // Indicate that a method is not implemented
kErrorCodeCount // Number of error codes
};
class RuntimeError : public std::runtime_error {
public:
// Inherit constructors from std::runtime_error
using std::runtime_error::runtime_error;
explicit RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code);
RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const std::string& what_arg);
RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode error_code, const char* what_arg);
static const char* error_string(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code);
private:
// Helper function to construct the error message.
static std::string construct_error_message(const holoscan::ErrorCode error_code,
const char* what_arg);
static const char* ErrorStrings[];
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ERRORS_HPP */