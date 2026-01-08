Program Listing for File execution_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> // Forward declaration to avoid including <cuda_runtime.h> extern "C" { typedef struct CUstream_st* cudaStream_t; } #include "./common.hpp" #include "./errors.hpp" #include "./expected.hpp" #include "./io_context.hpp" #include "./operator_status.hpp" #include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp" // ExecutionContext CUDA stream profiling events (use same green color for consistency) PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_allocate_cuda_stream, "allocate_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_synchronize_streams, "synchronize_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_device_from_stream, "device_from_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); namespace holoscan { class ExecutionContext { public: ExecutionContext() = default; virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default; std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input() const { return input_context_; } std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output() const { return output_context_; } void* context() const { return context_; } virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream( [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& stream_name = "") { return make_unexpected(RuntimeError( ErrorCode::kFailure, "allocate_cuda_stream not implemented in base ExecutionContext")); } virtual void synchronize_streams( [[maybe_unused]] const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>>& cuda_streams, [[maybe_unused]] cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("synchronize_streams not implemented in base ExecutionContext"); } virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream([[maybe_unused]] cudaStream_t stream) { return make_unexpected(RuntimeError( ErrorCode::kFailure, "device_from_stream not implemented in base ExecutionContext")); } virtual bool is_gpu_available() const { throw std::runtime_error("is_gpu_available is not implemented"); } virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator( [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& op_name = "") { return nullptr; } virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status( [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& op_name = "") { return make_unexpected(RuntimeError( ErrorCode::kFailure, "get_operator_status not implemented in base ExecutionContext")); } protected: std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input_context_ = nullptr; std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output_context_ = nullptr; void* context_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */