Program Listing for File execution_context.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/execution_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
// Forward declaration to avoid including <cuda_runtime.h>
extern "C" {
typedef struct CUstream_st* cudaStream_t;
}
#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./io_context.hpp"
#include "./operator_status.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"
// ExecutionContext CUDA stream profiling events (use same green color for consistency)
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_allocate_cuda_stream, "allocate_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_synchronize_streams, "synchronize_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_device_from_stream, "device_from_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00);
namespace holoscan {
class ExecutionContext {
public:
ExecutionContext() = default;
virtual ~ExecutionContext() = default;
std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input() const { return input_context_; }
std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output() const { return output_context_; }
void* context() const { return context_; }
virtual expected<cudaStream_t, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(
[[maybe_unused]] const std::string& stream_name = "") {
return make_unexpected(RuntimeError(
ErrorCode::kFailure, "allocate_cuda_stream not implemented in base ExecutionContext"));
}
virtual void synchronize_streams(
[[maybe_unused]] const std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>>& cuda_streams,
[[maybe_unused]] cudaStream_t target_cuda_stream) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("synchronize_streams not implemented in base ExecutionContext");
}
virtual expected<int, RuntimeError> device_from_stream([[maybe_unused]] cudaStream_t stream) {
return make_unexpected(RuntimeError(
ErrorCode::kFailure, "device_from_stream not implemented in base ExecutionContext"));
}
virtual bool is_gpu_available() const {
throw std::runtime_error("is_gpu_available is not implemented");
}
virtual std::shared_ptr<Operator> find_operator(
[[maybe_unused]] const std::string& op_name = "") {
return nullptr;
}
virtual expected<holoscan::OperatorStatus, RuntimeError> get_operator_status(
[[maybe_unused]] const std::string& op_name = "") {
return make_unexpected(RuntimeError(
ErrorCode::kFailure, "get_operator_status not implemented in base ExecutionContext"));
}
protected:
std::shared_ptr<InputContext> input_context_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<OutputContext> output_context_ = nullptr;
void* context_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTION_CONTEXT_HPP */