Program Listing for File gpu_resident_deck.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <atomic> #include <future> #include <memory> #include "holoscan/utils/cuda/buffer.hpp" namespace holoscan { class GPUResidentDeck { public: GPUResidentDeck(); ~GPUResidentDeck(); std::future<void> launch_cuda_graph(cudaGraphExec_t graph); void* data_ready_device_address() { return cpu_data_ready_trigger_->device_data(); } void* result_ready_device_address() { return cpu_result_ready_trigger_->device_data(); } void* tear_down_device_address() { return cpu_tear_down_trigger_->device_data(); } void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms) { timeout_ms_ = timeout_ms; } bool result_ready(); void tear_down(); void set_data_ready(); bool is_launched() const; private: std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_data_ready_trigger_; std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_result_ready_trigger_; std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::CudaHostMappedBuffer> cpu_tear_down_trigger_; cudaStream_t execution_stream_; cudaStream_t status_stream_; unsigned long long timeout_ms_ = 0; std::atomic<bool> graph_launched_{false}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_DECK_HPP