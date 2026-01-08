Program Listing for File gpu_resident_executor.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include <fmt/format.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "gpu_resident_deck.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/execution_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/executor.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gpu_resident_operator.hpp" #include "holoscan/utils/cuda/buffer.hpp" namespace holoscan { class GPUResidentExecutor : public Executor { public: GPUResidentExecutor() = delete; explicit GPUResidentExecutor(Fragment* fragment) : Executor(fragment) { gpu_resident_deck_ = std::make_shared<GPUResidentDeck>(); } ~GPUResidentExecutor(); void run(OperatorGraph& graph) override; std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph& graph) override; void context([[maybe_unused]] void* context) override { throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support context"); } bool initialize_fragment() override; bool initialize_operator([[maybe_unused]] Operator* op) override; bool initialize_scheduler([[maybe_unused]] Scheduler* sch) override { throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any scheduler"); } bool initialize_network_context([[maybe_unused]] NetworkContext* network_context) override { throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any network context"); } bool initialize_fragment_services() override { throw std::runtime_error("GPUResidentExecutor does not support any fragment services"); } void prepare_data_flow(std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph); void initialize_cuda(); void* device_memory(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, const std::string& port_name); virtual bool verify_graph_topology( std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>>& topo_ordered_operators); void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms); void tear_down(); bool result_ready(); void data_ready(); bool is_launched(); std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context() { return exec_context_; } std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> graph_capture_stream(); std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_capture_stream(); // Get the CUDA graph of the main workload. This function returns a clone of // the main workload graph because the original graph is owned and retained by // the executor. All the limitations of graph cloning apply here. Therefore, main workload // graphs containing memory allocation, memory free and conditional nodes are // not supported. // This is a utility helper function. cudaGraph_t workload_graph_clone() const; void* data_ready_device_address(); void* result_ready_device_address(); void* tear_down_device_address(); void data_ready_handler(std::shared_ptr<Fragment> fragment); std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment(); private: void allocate_io_device_buffer(std::shared_ptr<Operator> downstream_op, std::shared_ptr<Operator> upstream_op, const std::string& source_port, const std::string& target_port, size_t memory_block_size); void create_gpu_resident_cuda_graph(); void create_cuda_graph_from_operators( std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>>& topo_ordered_operators, cudaGraph_t& graph, cudaStream_t capture_stream); bool verify_distinct_operator_names(); bool fragment_initialized_ = false; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::utils::cuda::DeviceBuffer>> io_device_buffers_; std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> topo_ordered_main_operators_; std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Operator>> topo_ordered_drh_operators_; std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> exec_context_; unsigned long long timeout_ms_ = 0; std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> graph_capture_stream_; std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> drh_capture_stream_; cudaGraph_t drh_graph_ = nullptr; cudaGraph_t workload_graph_ = nullptr; cudaGraph_t gpu_resident_graph_ = nullptr; std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment_; std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentDeck> gpu_resident_deck_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif// HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GPU_RESIDENT_GPU_RESIDENT_EXECUTOR_HPP