Program Listing for File fragment.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP
#include <fmt/format.h>
#include <future> // for std::future
#include <iostream> // for std::cout
#include <memory> // for std::shared_ptr
#include <set> // for std::set
#include <shared_mutex> // for std::shared_mutex
#include <string> // for std::string
#include <string_view> // for std::string_view
#include <tuple>
#include <type_traits> // for std::enable_if_t, std::is_constructible
#include <typeinfo> // for std::type_info
#include <unordered_map>
#include <unordered_set>
#include <utility> // for std::pair
#include <vector>
#include "common.hpp"
#include "config.hpp"
#include "data_logger.hpp"
#include "dataflow_tracker.hpp"
#include "executor.hpp"
#include "fragment_service_provider.hpp"
#include "graph.hpp"
#include "io_spec.hpp"
#include "network_context.hpp"
#include "resources/data_logger.hpp"
#include "scheduler.hpp"
#include "subgraph.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {
// Forward declarations
class GXFExecutor;
} // namespace gxf
class ThreadPool;
// Forward declare ComponentBase for the friend declaration or internal setter
class ComponentBase;
constexpr static const char* kStartOperatorName = "<|start|>";
// NOLINTBEGIN(whitespace/indent_namespace)
// key = operator name, value = (input port names, output port names, multi-receiver names)
using FragmentPortMap =
std::unordered_map<std::string,
std::tuple<std::unordered_set<std::string>, std::unordered_set<std::string>,
std::unordered_set<std::string>>>;
// NOLINTEND(whitespace/indent_namespace)
// Data structure containing port information for multiple fragments. Fragments are composed by
// the workers and port information is sent back to the driver for addition to this map.
// The keys are the fragment names.
using MultipleFragmentsPortMap = std::unordered_map<std::string, FragmentPortMap>;
constexpr MetadataPolicy kDefaultMetadataPolicy = MetadataPolicy::kRaise;
constexpr bool kDefaultMetadataEnabled = true;
class Fragment : public FragmentServiceProvider {
public:
class GPUResidentAccessor {
public:
// Delete default constructor
GPUResidentAccessor() = delete;
explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment* fragment) : fragment_(fragment) {}
void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms);
void tear_down();
bool result_ready();
void data_ready();
bool is_launched();
cudaGraph_t workload_graph();
void* data_ready_device_address();
void* result_ready_device_address();
void* tear_down_device_address();
void register_data_ready_handler(std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment);
std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment();
private:
Fragment* fragment_;
};
Fragment() = default;
~Fragment() override;
// Delete copy and move operations due to std::shared_mutex member
Fragment(const Fragment&) = delete;
Fragment& operator=(const Fragment&) = delete;
Fragment(Fragment&&) = delete;
Fragment& operator=(Fragment&&) = delete;
Fragment& name(const std::string& name) &;
Fragment&& name(const std::string& name) &&;
const std::string& name() const;
Fragment& application(Application* app);
Application* application() const;
void config(const std::string& config_file, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& prefix = "");
void config(std::shared_ptr<Config>& config);
Config& config();
std::shared_ptr<Config> config_shared();
OperatorGraph& graph();
std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_shared();
void executor(const std::shared_ptr<Executor>& executor);
Executor& executor();
std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_shared();
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler();
std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler() const;
// /**
// * @brief Set the scheduler used by the executor
// *
// * @param scheduler The scheduler to be added.
// */
void scheduler(const std::shared_ptr<Scheduler>& scheduler);
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context();
void network_context(const std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext>& network_context);
ArgList from_config(const std::string& key);
std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys();
template <typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator '{}'", name);
auto op = std::make_shared<OperatorT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
op->name(name);
setup_component_internals(op.get());
auto spec = std::make_shared<OperatorSpec>(this);
op->setup(*spec.get());
op->spec(spec);
// We used to initialize operator here, but now it is initialized in initialize_fragment
// function after a graph of a fragment has been composed.
return op;
}
template <typename OperatorT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating operator");
auto op = make_operator<OperatorT>("noname_operator", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return op;
}
template <typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource '{}'", name);
auto resource = std::make_shared<ResourceT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
resource->name(name);
setup_component_internals(resource.get());
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
resource->setup(*spec.get());
resource->spec(spec);
// Skip initialization. `resource->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()
return resource;
}
template <typename ResourceT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating resource");
auto resource = make_resource<ResourceT>("noname_resource", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return resource;
}
template <typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition '{}'", name);
auto condition = std::make_shared<ConditionT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
condition->name(name);
setup_component_internals(condition.get());
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
condition->setup(*spec.get());
condition->spec(spec);
// Skip initialization. `condition->initialize()` is done in GXFOperator::initialize()
return condition;
}
template <typename ConditionT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating condition");
auto condition = make_condition<ConditionT>("noname_condition", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return condition;
}
template <typename SchedulerT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler '{}'", name);
auto scheduler = std::make_shared<SchedulerT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
scheduler->name(name);
scheduler->fragment(this);
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
scheduler->setup(*spec.get());
scheduler->spec(spec);
// Skip initialization. `scheduler->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()
return scheduler;
}
template <typename SchedulerT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating scheduler");
auto scheduler = make_scheduler<SchedulerT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return scheduler;
}
template <typename NetworkContextT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT,
typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network context '{}'", name);
auto network_context = std::make_shared<NetworkContextT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
network_context->name(name);
network_context->fragment(this);
auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(this);
network_context->setup(*spec.get());
network_context->spec(spec);
// Skip initialization. `network_context->initialize()` is done in GXFExecutor::run()
return network_context;
}
template <typename NetworkContextT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(ArgsT&&... args) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Creating network_context");
auto network_context = make_network_context<NetworkContextT>("", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return network_context;
}
std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool> make_thread_pool(const std::string& name, int64_t initial_size = 1);
std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> add_default_green_context_pool(
int32_t dev_id, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {},
int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2);
std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> get_default_green_context_pool();
std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info& service_type,
std::string_view id) const override;
template <typename ServiceT>
bool register_service(const std::shared_ptr<ServiceT>& svc, std::string_view id = "") {
static_assert(holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource, FragmentService>,
"ServiceT must inherit from Resource or FragmentService");
if (!svc) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Cannot register null pointer to fragment service");
return false;
}
bool is_service = true;
std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> svc_to_register;
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource;
if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<Resource, ServiceT>) {
resource = svc;
is_service = false;
}
if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<FragmentService, ServiceT>) {
svc_to_register = svc;
resource = svc->resource();
if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource>) {
// For classes that inherit from both FragmentService and Resource, use the object itself
// as the resource if no other resource has been specified.
if (!resource) {
resource = std::const_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(svc);
svc->resource(resource);
}
}
// When a class inherits from both Resource and FragmentService, prioritize treating it as a
// service
is_service = true;
}
// If the resource is available, we use resource's name for id and the id should be empty
if (resource) {
if (!id.empty()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"If the Holoscan Resource is registered as a service, the id should be empty");
return false;
}
id = resource->name();
if (fragment_resource_services_by_name_.find(std::string(id)) !=
fragment_resource_services_by_name_.end()) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Resource service '{}' already exists in the fragment. Please specify a unique "
"name when creating a Resource instance.",
id);
return false;
}
}
// If the service is a resource, we need to create a new DefaultFragmentService object with the
// resource
if (!is_service) {
auto fragment_service = std::make_shared<DefaultFragmentService>(resource);
svc_to_register = fragment_service;
}
std::unique_lock<std::shared_mutex> lock(fragment_service_registry_mutex_);
ServiceKey key{is_service ? typeid(*svc_to_register) : typeid(DefaultFragmentService),
std::string(id)};
if (resource) {
fragment_resource_services_by_name_[std::string(id)] = resource;
// We use 'insert_or_assign' here since ServiceKey contains a std::type_index member which
// cannot be default-constructed
fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_.insert_or_assign(resource, key);
// Also register the service with its resource type
ServiceKey resource_key{typeid(*resource), std::string(id)};
fragment_services_by_key_[resource_key] = svc_to_register;
}
fragment_services_by_key_[key] = std::move(svc_to_register);
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Registered service '{}' with id '{}'", typeid(ServiceT).name(), id);
return true;
}
virtual bool register_service_from(Fragment* fragment, std::string_view id);
template <typename ServiceT = DefaultFragmentService>
std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> service(std::string_view id = "") const {
static_assert(holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource, FragmentService>,
"ServiceT must inherit from Resource or FragmentService");
// Get the base service from the service registry
auto base_service = get_service_erased(typeid(ServiceT), id);
if (!base_service) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Fragment '{}': Service of type {} with id '{}' not found.",
name(),
typeid(ServiceT).name(),
std::string(id));
return nullptr;
}
// Handle Resource-derived services
if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<Resource, ServiceT>) {
auto resource_ptr = base_service->resource();
if (!resource_ptr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Fragment '{}': No service resource is available for service with id '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id));
return nullptr;
}
// Attempt to cast the resource to the requested type
auto typed_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(resource_ptr);
if (!typed_resource) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Fragment '{}': Service resource with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id),
typeid(ServiceT).name());
}
return typed_resource;
} else {
// Handle FragmentService-derived services
// Since DefaultFragmentService implements FragmentService, we can safely cast
auto typed_service = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(base_service);
if (!typed_service) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Fragment '{}': Service with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id),
typeid(ServiceT).name());
}
return typed_service;
}
}
std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_by_type_info(const std::type_info& service_type,
std::string_view id = "") const {
return get_service_erased(service_type, id);
}
const std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash>&
fragment_services_by_key() const {
return fragment_services_by_key_;
}
virtual const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& start_op();
virtual void add_operator(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void set_dynamic_flows(
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op,
const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)>& dynamic_flow_func);
template <typename SubgraphT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<SubgraphT> make_subgraph(const std::string& instance_name, ArgsT&&... args) {
// Check for duplicate subgraph instance names
if (subgraph_instance_names_.find(instance_name) != subgraph_instance_names_.end()) {
throw std::runtime_error(
fmt::format("Fragment::make_subgraph: Duplicate subgraph instance name '{}'. "
"Each subgraph instance must have a unique name within the same fragment.",
instance_name));
}
// Register the instance name
subgraph_instance_names_.insert(instance_name);
// Create Subgraph with Fragment* and instance_name, plus any additional args
auto subgraph = std::make_shared<SubgraphT>(this, instance_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
// Compose immediately - operators added directly to Fragment's main graph
if (!subgraph->is_composed()) {
subgraph->compose();
subgraph->set_composed(true);
}
return subgraph;
}
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {});
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
virtual void compose();
virtual void run();
virtual std::future<void> run_async();
DataFlowTracker& track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip,
uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard,
int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold,
bool is_limited_tracking = false);
DataFlowTracker* data_flow_tracker() { return data_flow_tracker_.get(); }
virtual void compose_graph();
FragmentPortMap port_info() const;
virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const;
virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enabled);
virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable);
virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const;
virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy);
virtual void stop_execution(const std::string& op_name = "");
void add_data_logger(const std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>& logger);
const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>>& data_loggers() const { return data_loggers_; }
bool is_gpu_resident() const { return is_gpu_resident_; }
GPUResidentAccessor gpu_resident();
protected:
friend class Application; // to access 'scheduler_' in Application
friend class AppDriver;
friend class gxf::GXFExecutor;
friend class holoscan::ComponentBase; // Allow ComponentBase to access internal setup
friend class GPUResidentAccessor; // Allow GPUResidentAccessor to access
// get_gpu_resident_executor
template <typename ConfigT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<Config> make_config(ArgsT&&... args) {
return std::make_shared<ConfigT>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename GraphT>
std::shared_ptr<GraphT> make_graph() {
return std::make_shared<GraphT>();
}
template <typename ExecutorT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<Executor> make_executor(ArgsT&&... args) {
executor_ = std::make_shared<ExecutorT>(this, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
return executor_;
}
void reset_backend_objects();
void shutdown_data_loggers();
virtual void reset_state();
void load_extensions_from_config();
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>& thread_pools() { return thread_pools_; }
void setup_component_internals(ComponentBase* component);
std::pair<std::shared_ptr<Operator>, std::string> resolve_subgraph_port(
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph, const std::string& interface_port);
// ========== Helper functions for port auto-resolution ==========
std::vector<std::string> get_operator_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);
std::vector<std::string> get_operator_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& op);
std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph);
std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& subgraph);
void try_auto_resolve_ports(const std::vector<std::string>& upstream_ports,
const std::vector<std::string>& downstream_ports,
const std::string& upstream_name, const std::string& downstream_name,
std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs);
void resolve_and_create_op_to_subgraph_flows(
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_op_flows(
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_subgraph_flows(
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& upstream_subgraph,
const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph>& downstream_subgraph,
const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>>& port_pairs,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
// ========== Helper functions for control flow connections ==========
bool validate_control_flow_prerequisites(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type);
void create_control_flow_connection(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op);
// Note: Maintain the order of declarations (executor_ and graph_) to ensure proper destruction
// of the executor's context.
std::string name_;
Application* app_ = nullptr;
std::shared_ptr<Config> config_;
std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_;
std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_;
mutable std::shared_ptr<Scheduler>
scheduler_;
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_;
std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_;
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>>
thread_pools_;
bool is_composed_ = false;
bool is_run_called_ = false;
std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ =
std::nullopt;
std::optional<MetadataPolicy> metadata_policy_ = std::nullopt;
std::shared_ptr<Operator> start_op_;
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> data_loggers_;
// Service registry members
mutable std::shared_mutex
fragment_service_registry_mutex_;
std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash>
fragment_services_by_key_;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>>
fragment_resource_services_by_name_;
std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, ServiceKey>
fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_;
// The default green context pool in the fragment.
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> green_context_pools_;
// Track subgraph instance names to detect duplicates
std::unordered_set<std::string> subgraph_instance_names_;
private:
bool verify_gpu_resident_connections(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& upstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<Operator>& downstream_op,
const std::shared_ptr<OperatorEdgeDataElementType> port_map);
std::shared_ptr<GPUResidentExecutor> get_gpu_resident_executor(const char* func_name);
bool is_gpu_resident_ = false;
};
// Subgraph template method implementations - placed here to resolve circular dependency
// These methods depend on the full Fragment definition being available
template <typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> Subgraph::make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
if (!fragment_) {
throw std::runtime_error(
"Subgraph::make_operator called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
"Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
}
auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "operator");
return fragment_->make_operator<OperatorT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename OperatorT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> Subgraph::make_operator(ArgsT&&... args) {
auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name("noname_operator", "operator");
return make_operator<OperatorT>("noname_operator", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> Subgraph::make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
if (!fragment_) {
throw std::runtime_error(
"Subgraph::make_condition called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
"Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
}
// Use qualified name to avoid conflicts between Subgraph instances
auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "condition");
return fragment_->make_condition<ConditionT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename ConditionT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> Subgraph::make_condition(ArgsT&&... args) {
return make_condition<ConditionT>("noname_condition", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename... ArgsT, typename>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> Subgraph::make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args) {
if (!fragment_) {
throw std::runtime_error(
"Subgraph::make_resource called but fragment_ is nullptr. "
"Subgraph must be created via Fragment::make_subgraph to set the target fragment.");
}
// Use qualified name to avoid conflicts between Subgraph instances
auto qualified_name = get_qualified_name(std::string(name), "resource");
return fragment_->make_resource<ResourceT>(qualified_name, std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
template <typename ResourceT, typename... ArgsT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> Subgraph::make_resource(ArgsT&&... args) {
return make_resource<ResourceT>("noname_resource", std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...);
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_HPP */