Program Listing for File fragment_service.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeindex> // for std::type_index
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declaration
class Resource;
class FragmentService {
public:
FragmentService() = default;
virtual ~FragmentService() = default;
virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const = 0;
virtual void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) = 0;
};
class DefaultFragmentService : public FragmentService {
public:
DefaultFragmentService() = default;
explicit DefaultFragmentService(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource);
~DefaultFragmentService() = default;
// Explicitly delete copy operations to prevent accidental copying
DefaultFragmentService(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete;
DefaultFragmentService& operator=(const DefaultFragmentService&) = delete;
// Allow move operations for ownership transfer
DefaultFragmentService(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default;
DefaultFragmentService& operator=(DefaultFragmentService&&) = default;
template <typename ResourceT>
std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> resource() const {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ResourceT>(resource_);
}
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const override { return resource_; }
void resource(const std::shared_ptr<Resource>& resource) override { resource_ = resource; }
protected:
friend class Fragment;
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource_;
};
struct ServiceKey {
std::type_index type;
std::string id;
bool operator==(const ServiceKey& other) const noexcept {
return type == other.type && id == other.id;
}
};
struct ServiceKeyHash {
std::size_t operator()(const ServiceKey& key) const noexcept {
return std::hash<std::type_index>{}(key.type) ^ std::hash<std::string>{}(key.id);
}
};
namespace distributed {
class ServiceDriverEndpoint {
public:
ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default;
virtual ~ServiceDriverEndpoint() = default;
virtual void driver_start(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0;
virtual void driver_shutdown() = 0;
};
class ServiceWorkerEndpoint {
public:
ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default;
virtual ~ServiceWorkerEndpoint() = default;
virtual void worker_connect(std::string_view driver_ip) = 0;
virtual void worker_disconnect() = 0;
};
} // namespace distributed
class DistributedAppService : public FragmentService,
public distributed::ServiceDriverEndpoint,
public distributed::ServiceWorkerEndpoint {
public:
using FragmentService::FragmentService;
using ServiceDriverEndpoint::ServiceDriverEndpoint;
using ServiceWorkerEndpoint::ServiceWorkerEndpoint;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_FRAGMENT_SERVICE_HPP */