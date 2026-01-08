NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
Program Listing for File ucx_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/network_contexts/gxf/ucx_context.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>

#include <gxf/ucx/ucx_context.hpp>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class UcxContext : public gxf::GXFNetworkContext {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxContext, gxf::GXFNetworkContext)

  UcxContext() = default;
  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxContext"; }

  // // Finds transmitters and receivers passes the network context to transmitter
  // // and receivers and make connection between them
  // virtual Expected<void> addRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0;

  // // Closes the connection between transmitters and receivers
  // virtual Expected<void> removeRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0;

  std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer> entity_serializer() { return entity_serializer_; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;

  nvidia::gxf::UcxContext* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer>> entity_serializer_;
  Parameter<bool> reconnect_;
  Parameter<bool> cpu_data_only_;
  Parameter<bool> enable_async_;

  // TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource
  // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP */

