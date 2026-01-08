Program Listing for File cpu_thread.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/std/cpu_thread.hpp> #include "yaml-cpp/yaml.h" #include "../../component_spec.hpp" #include "../../errors.hpp" #include "../../expected.hpp" #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "../../parameter.hpp" // YAML conversion support for SchedulingPolicy template <> struct YAML::convert<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy> { static Node encode(const nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy& rhs) { Node node; switch (rhs) { case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut: node = "SCHED_FIFO"; break; case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin: node = "SCHED_RR"; break; case nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline: node = "SCHED_DEADLINE"; break; default: node = static_cast<int32_t>(rhs); // fallback to numeric value break; } return node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy& rhs) { if (!node.IsScalar()) return false; const std::string value = node.Scalar(); // Support string values if (value == "SCHED_FIFO") { rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut; return true; } else if (value == "SCHED_RR") { rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin; return true; } else if (value == "SCHED_DEADLINE") { rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline; return true; } // Support using the numeric enum values as well try { int32_t numeric_value = std::stoi(value); switch (numeric_value) { case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut): rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut; return true; case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin): rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin; return true; case static_cast<int32_t>(nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline): rhs = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline; return true; default: break; // Invalid numeric value, fall through to return false } } catch (...) { // Not a valid number, continue to return false } return false; // Invalid value } }; namespace holoscan { using SchedulingPolicy = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy; class CPUThread : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CPUThread, gxf::GXFResource) explicit CPUThread(bool pin_operator = true) : pin_operator_(pin_operator) { name_ = "cpu_thread"; } const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CPUThread"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; bool pinned() const; std::vector<uint32_t> pin_cores() const; holoscan::expected<SchedulingPolicy, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_policy() const; holoscan::expected<uint32_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_priority() const; holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_runtime() const; holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_deadline() const; holoscan::expected<uint64_t, holoscan::RuntimeError> sched_period() const; bool is_realtime() const; private: Parameter<bool> pin_operator_{false}; Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> pin_cores_; Parameter<YAML::Node> sched_policy_; Parameter<uint32_t> sched_priority_; Parameter<uint64_t> sched_runtime_; Parameter<uint64_t> sched_deadline_; Parameter<uint64_t> sched_period_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CPU_THREAD_HPP */