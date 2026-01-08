Program Listing for File cuda_green_context_pool.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP #include <string> #include <vector> #include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp" #include "./allocator.hpp" namespace holoscan { class CudaGreenContextPool : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaGreenContextPool, gxf::GXFResource) CudaGreenContextPool() = default; CudaGreenContextPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t flags, uint32_t num_partitions, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {}, int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2) { if (min_sm_size < 1) throw std::invalid_argument("min_sm_size must be at least 1"); if (num_partitions == 0 && !sms_per_partition.empty()) { throw std::invalid_argument("sms_per_partition should be empty when num_partitions is 0"); } dev_id_ = dev_id; flags_ = flags; num_partitions_ = num_partitions; sms_per_partition_ = sms_per_partition; default_context_index_ = default_context_index; min_sm_size_ = min_sm_size; } CudaGreenContextPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool"; } // void initialize() override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool* get() const; private: Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_; Parameter<uint32_t> flags_; Parameter<uint32_t> num_partitions_; Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> sms_per_partition_; Parameter<int32_t> default_context_index_; Parameter<uint32_t> min_sm_size_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP */