NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.9.0  Program Listing for File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp

Program Listing for File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP

#include <string>

#include "gxf/std/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp"

#include "./transmitter.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter;

class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DoubleBufferTransmitter, Transmitter)
  DoubleBufferTransmitter() = default;
  DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* component);

  DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override;

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void track();

  nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* get() const;

  Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> policy_;

 private:
  bool tracking_ = false;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2026
content here