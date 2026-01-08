Program Listing for File async_console_backend.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP #include <atomic> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <optional> #include <sstream> #include <string> // Forward declaration to avoid including <cuda_runtime.h> extern "C" { typedef struct CUstream_st* cudaStream_t; } #include "holoscan/core/resources/async_data_logger.hpp" #include "holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan { namespace data_loggers { // External declaration of shared mutex for thread-safe console output across backends extern std::mutex console_output_mutex; class AsyncConsoleBackend : public AsyncDataLoggerBackend { public: explicit AsyncConsoleBackend(std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer> serializer); ~AsyncConsoleBackend() override = default; bool initialize() override; void shutdown() override; bool process_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) override; bool process_large_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) override; std::string get_statistics() const override; // Configuration methods void set_log_metadata(bool enable) { log_metadata_.store(enable); } void set_log_tensor_data_content(bool enable) { log_tensor_data_content_.store(enable); } private: std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer> serializer_; std::atomic<uint64_t> entries_written_{0}; std::atomic<uint64_t> large_entries_written_{0}; std::atomic<bool> initialized_{false}; std::atomic<bool> log_metadata_{true}; std::atomic<bool> log_tensor_data_content_{true}; bool log_entry(const DataEntry& entry); bool log_large_entry(const DataEntry& entry); std::string get_data_type_name(const DataEntry& entry) const; std::string get_large_data_type_name(const DataEntry& entry) const; std::string serialize_data_content(const DataEntry& entry, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) const; std::string serialize_large_data_content(const DataEntry& entry, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) const; }; } // namespace data_loggers } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_ASYNC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_ASYNC_CONSOLE_BACKEND_HPP */